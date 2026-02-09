Women and children have been killed in a fresh attack by gunmen in Kwara North

Violent incidents linked to Boko Haram and ISIS escalate in northern Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has already deployed an army battalion amid rising tensions and security crisis

Ilorin, Kwara State - A tragic attack by a group of terrorists has shaken a community in Kwara North, Kwara State, just days after Vice President Kashim Shettima visited the region.

Legit.ng gathered that the attack occurred on Monday, February 9, in Gidan Sani village, located near the Kwara State Permanent National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Camp under the Tsaragi Emirate.

Police struggle respond as a community in Kwara North, Kwara State, reels from a devastating terrorist attack days after Vice President Kashim Shettima's visit.

Kwara gunmen strike again

Community sources told Legit.ng that the armed terrorists invaded the village and killed a woman and her two children, as well as all members of the same family.

Legit.ng learnt that the three deceased were the wife and children of Alhaji Abdullahi, a local farmer.

Alhaji Abdullahi was also seriously injured during the attack and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Tsaragi town.

Local residents, who confirmed the incident to Legit.ng, said the attackers struck without warning, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

The incident happened barely three days after Vice President Shettima’s visit to the area, a development that has renewed fears over the deteriorating security situation in parts of Kwara North.

Residents lamented that insecurity has continued to spread across several communities in the zone, with suspected terrorists operating with increasing boldness.

Last week, Legit.ng broke the news about how at least 100 residents of Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara State were killed following a deadly invasion by suspected terrorists linked to Boko Haram.

Community sources who escaped the attack told Legit.ng in exclusive interviews that the attackers stormed Woro last Tuesday evening, February 3, shooting sporadically, killing residents, and setting houses ablaze.

A survivor told Legit.ng:

“They came in large numbers and started shooting at everybody. They were burning houses and killing people at the same time. Many people were trapped inside their homes and burnt alive."

According to residents, the assailants unleashed unprecedented violence on men, women and children, leaving the once-peaceful community in ruins.

Some of the prominent individuals killed in the bloody onslaught include two wives of the Emir of Woro, several of his children, the Chief Imam of Woro, a school principal, a headmistress, and students who had just returned home from school.

Another source said:

“They did not spare anybody. They killed children who had just returned from school, teachers, religious leaders, and members of the Emir’s family. It was total madness."

The Emir of Woro, Alhaji Saliu Bio Umar, is currently missing, sparking fears that he may have been abducted or killed by the attackers.

“Since the attack, nobody has seen the Emir. His palace was attacked and some of his family members were killed. We don’t know whether he is alive or dead,” a resident told Legit.ng.

Legit.ng further gathered that the outlaws are allegedly linked to a Sadiku-led Boko Haram faction with suspected operational ties to terrorist networks operating across the Sahel region.

Governor AbdulRazaq-led Kwara state says his government is responding to rising incidents of kidnapping and armed attacks, particularly along the Kwara Niger axis.

Kwara bandits kill vigilantes

Legit.ng earlier reported that residents of Lade and surrounding communities in Patigi and Edu LGAs of Kwara state were gripped with fear following a wave of deadly attacks by armed bandits that have left three local vigilantes dead, scores of security operatives injured, and over 100 cattle stolen.

The assaults occurred in two separate but closely-linked incidents.

