Tragedy as 2 Customs Officers Kill Driver While Chasing ‘Tokunbo’ Vehicles
- Two Customs officers have been arrested for allegedly shooting a driver dead in Osogbo, Osun State
- The Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, says the tragic incident occurred during a chase of suspected foreign-used vehicles on Sunday, March 15, 2026
- Ojelabi says the police vow a thorough investigation and urge public cooperation for credible information
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Osogbo, Osun State - Two officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, Kolawole Suuti and Danjuma Samuel, have been arrested for allegedly shooting a driver dead in Osogbo, Osun State.
The tragic incident occurred at the Dada Estate area of the state capital on Sunday, March 15, 2026.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, said the tragedy occurred when the Customs officers were reportedly chasing suspected tokunbo (foreign-used) vehicles.
Ojelabi disclosed that the corpse of the yet-to-be-identified victim had been deposited in a morgue.
As reported by The Punch, Ojelabi made this known in a statement issued on Sunday.
“Following the report, police operatives swiftly responded and apprehended the two officers. Meanwhile, the driver of the said ash-coloured Toyota Corolla, one of the vehicles being chased by the Customs, was shot and confirmed dead by a medical doctor at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital.”
The police spokesperson said a white Toyota Corolla with Lagos registration number AAA 400 GQ, and an ash Toyota Corolla with registration number GFQ 0982 were discovered from the scene during the operation.
He added that the police also recovered several items, including a Beretta pistol with breech number 125024, 11 rounds of 9mm live ammunition, and one expanded 9mm shell.
“The suspects are currently in police custody. The Commissioner of Police, Osun State Command, CP Ibrahim Gotan, has ordered a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
Ojelabi said the command assured the public that anyone found culpable would face the full wrath of the law.
He urged residents to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that could aid the investigation.
Lakurawa terrorists kill Customs officer.
Recall that the Lakurawa terrorists launched a deadly attack on a Customs outpost in Maje, Bagudo, Kebbi State, killing an officer and burning the camp.
The Nigeria Customs Service confirmed the attack but awaits medical confirmation of the officer’s death.
The assault follows last week’s abduction of the Kebbi Deputy Speaker in the same troubled local government area.
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Customs kill Nigerians to stop rice smuggling
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Customs is killing Nigerians in border communities in the name of stopping rice smuggling.
The Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, said this during plenary at the state assembly complex, Abeokuta.
Oluomo was responding to Hon. Adegoke Adeyanju on the issue of innocent citizens being killed at the border towns.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.