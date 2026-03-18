Gunmen abducted several people in Ibadan, Oyo State, heightening local security concerns, Legit.ng has learnt

Communities in Nigeria face rising terrorism, leading to intervention from the United States under President Donald Trump

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Oyo State spoke to Legit.ng about the recent attack in the state and provided details

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo State - Criminal gangs, locally known as bandits, abducted four individuals from the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN), Ibadan, Oyo State, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

According to the Oyo State Police Command, upon receiving the report, Femi Haruna, the commissioner of police, directed the DPO of Idi-Ayunre, in collaboration with other security agencies and non-state actors, to conduct an intensive bush search, which led to the rescue of two of the victims.

Oyo police say their men rescued two victims after bandits abducted four from CRIN in Ibadan. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Bandits abduct people in Oyo

The police told Legit.ng that only one of the abductees is female, while the two rescued individuals are male.

Ayanlade Olayinka, the police spokesperson in Oyo, subsequently sent a press statement to Legit.ng.

Terrorists attack CRIN, 3 abducted

The police's release can be read in full below:

RE: KIDNAPPING INCIDENT AT COCOA RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF NIGERIA (CRIN), IDI-AYUNRE – RESCUE OPERATIONS ONGOING

The Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of a kidnapping incident reported today, 19th March 2026, at about 1223 hours, at the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN), Idi-Ayunre.

Information available to the Command indicates that representatives of the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria, Ogun State Chapter, who were at the CRIN nursery site to submit their annual collections of cocoa seedlings for the 2026 planting season, were abducted by unidentified armed men.

Upon receipt of the distress report, a combined security team comprising the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), local vigilante groups, and Amotekun Corps swiftly mobilised to the scene and engaged the assailants in a coordinated pursuit.

This prompt and decisive response led to the successful rescue of two male victims. In the course of the operation, three suspects were arrested and are currently in police custody. Intensive efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining victim(s), as security operatives have commenced aggressive bush combing operations and sustained pursuit of the fleeing criminals.

The Command assures the public that it remains fully committed to safeguarding lives and property across the State.

Members of the public are urged to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that could aid ongoing operations.

A trending video of a man narrating the incident can be viewed below via X:

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria is also under pressure to restore security since United States President Donald Trump accused ‌it in 2025 of failing to protect Christians. Authorities, however, denied there is systematic persecution of Christians, while independent experts say Nigeria’s security crises kill both Christians and Muslims, often without distinction.

Nigeria’s government, meanwhile, has stepped up cooperation with Washington to improve security.

President Bola Tinubu faces mounting pressure to stamp out banditry and terrorism across Nigeria. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Read more Oyo State news:

Oyo governor mourns slain forest rangers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, described the killing of five National Park Service forest guard officers in Oloka Village by some gunmen as a devastating loss of lives.

In a statement, Governor Makinde revealed that preliminary investigations by security agencies indicated the attack was a cross-border operation carried out by bandits.

Source: Legit.ng