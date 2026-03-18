Breaking: Tension as Daredevil Terrorists Attack Cocoa Research Institute, Ibadan, Oyo Police Speak
- Gunmen abducted several people in Ibadan, Oyo State, heightening local security concerns, Legit.ng has learnt
- Communities in Nigeria face rising terrorism, leading to intervention from the United States under President Donald Trump
- The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Oyo State spoke to Legit.ng about the recent attack in the state and provided details
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.
Ibadan, Oyo State - Criminal gangs, locally known as bandits, abducted four individuals from the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN), Ibadan, Oyo State, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.
According to the Oyo State Police Command, upon receiving the report, Femi Haruna, the commissioner of police, directed the DPO of Idi-Ayunre, in collaboration with other security agencies and non-state actors, to conduct an intensive bush search, which led to the rescue of two of the victims.
Bandits abduct people in Oyo
The police told Legit.ng that only one of the abductees is female, while the two rescued individuals are male.
Ayanlade Olayinka, the police spokesperson in Oyo, subsequently sent a press statement to Legit.ng.
Terrorists attack CRIN, 3 abducted
The police's release can be read in full below:
RE: KIDNAPPING INCIDENT AT COCOA RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF NIGERIA (CRIN), IDI-AYUNRE – RESCUE OPERATIONS ONGOING
The Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of a kidnapping incident reported today, 19th March 2026, at about 1223 hours, at the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN), Idi-Ayunre.
Information available to the Command indicates that representatives of the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria, Ogun State Chapter, who were at the CRIN nursery site to submit their annual collections of cocoa seedlings for the 2026 planting season, were abducted by unidentified armed men.
Upon receipt of the distress report, a combined security team comprising the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), local vigilante groups, and Amotekun Corps swiftly mobilised to the scene and engaged the assailants in a coordinated pursuit.
This prompt and decisive response led to the successful rescue of two male victims. In the course of the operation, three suspects were arrested and are currently in police custody. Intensive efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining victim(s), as security operatives have commenced aggressive bush combing operations and sustained pursuit of the fleeing criminals.
The Command assures the public that it remains fully committed to safeguarding lives and property across the State.
Members of the public are urged to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that could aid ongoing operations.
A trending video of a man narrating the incident can be viewed below via X:
Legit.ng reports that Nigeria is also under pressure to restore security since United States President Donald Trump accused it in 2025 of failing to protect Christians. Authorities, however, denied there is systematic persecution of Christians, while independent experts say Nigeria’s security crises kill both Christians and Muslims, often without distinction.
Nigeria’s government, meanwhile, has stepped up cooperation with Washington to improve security.
Read more Oyo State news:
- Alaafin Owoade plans to rebuild 200-year-old Oyo palace, gives reason
- Former Oyo governor's eldest child, Bisola Ajimobi, dies at 42
Oyo governor mourns slain forest rangers
Legit.ng earlier reported that Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, described the killing of five National Park Service forest guard officers in Oloka Village by some gunmen as a devastating loss of lives.
In a statement, Governor Makinde revealed that preliminary investigations by security agencies indicated the attack was a cross-border operation carried out by bandits.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.