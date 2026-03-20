Ogun police have opened an investigation after a female corps member died under unclear circumstances in the state

Sources have linked the young woman’s death to a personal relationship and alleged complications, which have prompted official scrutiny

Authorities have reportedly taken an NYSC official in for questioning as inquiries have focused on connections to the fatal incident

The Ogun state Police Command on Thursday, March 19, said that it has begun looking into the death of Victoria Ariyo, a female corps member serving in Abeokuta South Local Government.

Ogun authorities investigate sudden death of corps member tied to an NYSC official. Photo credit: BBabaseyi

Source: Twitter

Reports suggest she died after facing complications from an àbòrtìòn.

Ariyo’s body was buried at Kobape Cemetery along Kobape-Sagamu Road in Abeokuta.

Her death comes less than a month after another corps member, Adeleye Mary, passed away under mysterious circumstances.

Mary, who was also serving in Abeokuta South, reportedly died while observing her one-year mandatory service at a television station. The two young women were friends.

A source, cited by Daily Trust, said:

“The first lady, Mary, died at her residence, which is not far from her PPA. They found her lifeless body in the apartment; up till now, nobody can tell the cause of her death.”

Meanwhile, a source told The Punch that an NYSC official, reportedly in a relationship with Victoria that led to her pregnancy and àbòrtìòn, has been taken in by police at the Eleweran headquarters in Abeokuta.

“We also gathered that an NYSC official who was believed to have been in a romantic relationship with the late Victoria, which eventually led to the pregnancy and the subsequent àbòrtìòn, has been picked up by the police from state command headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta,” a source said.

Meanwhile, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, spokesperson for the state police, confirmed Victoria’s death is under investigation.

Female corps member dies in Ogun; police launch inquiry over alleged NYSC official link. Photo: BBabaseyi

Source: Facebook

FG announces plans to boost NYSC allowances

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has approved 50,000 additional slots for the 2026 NYSC mobilisation to accommodate the growing number of graduates awaiting national service deployment.

NYSC Director General Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu said about 450,000 prospective corps members will be mobilised this year, with safety prioritised and efforts to avoid high-risk “red zone” areas during deployment.

Authorities also revealed plans to improve corps members’ kits, feeding arrangements, and transport allowances in future budgets, alongside partnerships and reforms aimed at enhancing welfare, staff efficiency, and the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme.

NYSC member shares monthly N77,000 budget

In another report, Legit.ng reported that a female NYSC member revealed how she allocates her N77,000 monthly allowance. She shared a detailed breakdown of expenses, including transport, food, electricity, gas, and chores.

Identified on TikTok as @joymarkus, she said N20,000 goes to fuel, N20,000 to food, N1,000 for electricity, N5,000 each for chores and laundry, and N12,500 for cooking gas.

She noted her rent is covered by her mother and that the allowance leaves little room for savings, joking that “NYSC is mathematically a net negative financially.”

Source: Legit.ng