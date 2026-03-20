A teenager from Asaba, Delta state, was shot dead in Lagos while visiting a friend in the Ikotun area on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses said attackers confronted the teen at a PoS terminal before opening fire at close range

Anti-cult sources suggested the killing was related to gang activity, with attackers shouting “Haba-Krier”

A teenager from Delta state, known as Chike, was shot dead while visiting a friend, allegedly by suspected cultists in the Ikotun area of Lagos state.

Tragedy as Delta teen dies in Lagos visit, suspected cultists blamed. Photo credit: Anadolu, EMMY IBU / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday, March 15. Chike had gone with a friend to withdraw money from a Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminal when a group of youths confronted them.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Abiodun, as disclosed by The Punch, said the attackers shot Chike at close range and ran away.

“He was returning from a PoS shop when a group of boys approached them. They spoke briefly, and suddenly one of them opened fire on him,” Abiodun said.

“They fled immediately, leaving him in a pool of blood.”

Chike’s friend was unharmed, but the shooting caused panic in the neighborhood. A photo obtained by reporters showed the teenager lying lifeless at the scene.

An anti-cult group, however, suggested the killing was cult-related.

According to the group, Chike, also called “Ejanla,” had tried to give his gold and cash to the attackers, but they shot him anyway.

Sources said the attackers shouted “Haba-Krier” before and after the shooting.

Chike lived in Asaba, Delta state, and had traveled to Ikotun to see a friend when the attack occurred.

Ikotun shooting leaves Delta teenager dead,. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Teen kills friend with father’s gun

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a 16-year-old, Emmanuel Danladi, allegedly shot and killed his 15-year-old friend, Titus Joseph, while playing at Emmanuel’s home in Kwamba, Suleja LGA, Niger state.

The weapon, a Dane gun, belongs to Emmanuel’s father, a local vigilante member. Police confirmed both father and son were arrested on charges of negligence and unlawful killing, with the gun recovered as evidence.

Authorities said the incident occurred on March 1, 2026, and the victim’s body was taken to Suleja General Hospital. Investigations are ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Minna.

Teacher kills friend, steals his vehicle

Legit.ng, in another news, disclosed that a 29-year-old teacher in Katsina, Laminu Saminu, allegedly poisoned his friend, Sanusi Bawa, at an unfinished building, leading to the victim’s death under suspicious circumstances.

Authorities said the suspect, a resident of Bakin Kasuwa, Mani LGA, reportedly lured the victim with a drink containing poison. After Bawa collapsed, the teacher allegedly assaulted him and then concealed the body in a well.

The Katsina State Police confirmed Saminu’s arrest. Investigators revealed he also contacted the victim’s wife regarding the car’s documents.

Abuja man arrested for friend’s murder

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a 23-year-old man, Iliayasu Mohammed, allegedly killed his close friend, Safillahi Muhammad, in Dantata Village, Abuja, after serving him a meal.

The FCT Police said officers arrived at the scene following a distress call, finding Muhammad unconscious in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Source: Legit.ng