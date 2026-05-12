Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made a bold statement ahead of this year's Champions League final

Arsenal defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate, while PSG overcame Bayern Munich with a 6-5 aggregate victory in their respective semifinal

Both clubs are meeting for the second time in two years, after the French champions stopped the Gunners in the semifinal last season

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made a bold prediction ahead of the UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, May 30.

Bukayo Saka scored the decisive goal for the Gunners against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the semifinal, sending the North London side into their second-ever Champions League final.

The English giants had earlier played a 1-1 draw against the Rojoblancos in Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain beat Bayern Munich to qualify for the UEFA Champions League final. Photo by: Simon Hofmann - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain beat Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate to qualify for their second consecutive UEFA Champions League final.

Luis Enrique’s side played out a 1-1 draw with the Bavarians at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, May 6. PSG had secured a thrilling 5-4 victory in the first leg in Paris, booking a place in the final in Budapest.

Ferdinand tips Arsenal to win UCL

Former England international Rio Ferdinand has backed Arsenal to win this year's UEFA Champions League.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, the Leeds United legend explained that Paris Saint-Germain will lose due to the Gunners' playing style.

Ferdinand believes the Ligue 1 champions are a better team but have a deficiency. He said:

"I said Arsenal would win the Premier League this year and I think Arsenal will win the league. And I now think that Arsenal are going to win the UEFA Champions League, guys.

Watch the video:

"Let me explain myself. Paris Saint-Germain are the better team, 100 per cent. Right now, they’ve got the team, they’re the better footballing team, better style of play, they’re the best team on the planet to watch and their manager is the best right now at this point.

"But they look uncomfortable at set-pieces. Even Bayern Munich, who aren’t great at set-pieces, they made them look uncomfortable and I’ve seen it many times this season."

The former defender said Arsenal remains one of the best teams in the Premier League. He said:

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal can beat Paris Saint-Germain to win the UEFA Champions League. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

"Arsenal are currently the best team in the Premier League at set-pieces. They are going to cause absolute carnage against that small PSG team.

"PSG are absolutely certain and confident in every facet of their game bar set-pieces. And that’s where Arsenal are strong," per Football365.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

Legit.ng earlier reported that Opta’s supercomputer has now backed Arsenal to defeat PSG and win their first-ever Champions League title.

According to the supercomputer, Arsenal have been given a 55.76% chance of lifting the trophy, while PSG’s chance of successfully defending their title stands at 44.24%.

Source: Legit.ng