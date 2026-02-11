A young Nigerian lady couldn't contain her tears as she finally wore her NYSC uniform after years of struggle

She explained that she sat for the JAMB exam several times and faced numerous problems in the university

The young lady mentioned some emotional incidents in her video, which has gone viral on social media

A youth corps member burst into tears at the NYSC camp after her dream of wearing the NYSC outfit came true, despite writing JAMB five times.

She explained what she went through before finally getting admitted into a Nigerian university and also the challenges she faced while in school.

Nigerian lady wears NYSC uniform after writing JAMB 5 times.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady wears NYSC uniform

The lady, @socialmedialight, took to her page to explain that there was a time she prayed and wished to wear the NYSC kit.

She added that she didn’t immediately get admitted into a Nigerian university, as she sat for the UTME exam multiple times until she was eventually admitted.

She shared:

"It just dawned on me that I'm wearing the NYSC shirt. I wrote JAMB five times. I'm just so emotional today. I'm just saying thank you, Jesus, because there was a time when I was writing JAMB every year, and even when I got admission to school, floods came, strikes happened, and even when I graduated, for different reasons, I didn’t even go to collect my results or go for NYSC."

Corps member emotional as dream of NYSC outfit comes true.

Source: TikTok

She continued by speaking about now living her dream, as she is a corps member who, years ago, prayed to wear the NYSC kit and serve her fatherland.

"There was once a time I wished and prayed so much about when I would wear this uniform, and I'm so grateful to God. I'm so thankful. Thank you, Lord."

Reactions as lady fulfills NYSC dream

whogoddonblesss stressed:

"Na only for this country we de take normal things as miracle 😂😂😂 congratulations 🎉 to you sha."

rozila noted:

"Aww congratulations stranger 🥰It only gets better from here❤."

pharmG.B wrote:

"And I am here regretting why I am even serving now 😫, nysc is tiring and stressful, this nysc uniform comes with stress o."

MLS NWOKOCHA ST BESTMAN said:

"Congratulations to you. I happen to be the only person who doesn't rate this NYSC stuff."

@j_babie_ added:

"The fact that most people will not understand what she’s saying, you know what it means to be living a life you once dreamed of? Something you thought will not be possible years back, honestly congratulations 🍾 God is good❤️✨."

mide_ad shared:

"Come here 🫂🫂🫂🫂 I’m also looking forward to this day. My dad and I anticipated this day but unfortunately, I lost him in my first year in school, so he won’t get to see me physically in the NYSC uniform. Before I gained admission, I went through a lot too, so your video is so relatable. I did pre-degree, wrote jambsss, I did JUPEB, I did IJMB. I didn’t fail but things just kept happening.. In school, a lot happened too. So, your feelings are valid. Ignore everything that says otherwise!!! You have every right to be grateful and I join you in honoring God. May His name be forever praised. Congratulations, Corper! Weeeeee 😍😍 Ise Alalubarika lagbara Olorun."

Watch the video below:

