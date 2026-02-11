A Nigerian NYSC corps member has presented her entire first allowance of N77,000 to her father in appreciation after camp

Her father prayed for her, took N7,000 as 10 per cent, and returned the remaining N70,000 for her use

The trending emotional TikTok video sparked reactions, with many Nigerians praising her gesture and her father’s humility

A Nigerian lady has warmed the hearts of many after presenting her entire first National Service Corps (NYSC) allowance to her father in appreciation.

The young corps member had just returned home from the 21-day orientation camp when she received her first monthly allowance of N77,000.

NYSC lady gives father her allowance

In a video shared by her father, @arogundadeadewale, the young lady, still wearing her NYSC uniform, knelt beside her father to hand over the money in cash.

After receiving the money, the father offered heartfelt prayers for his daughter. However, what he did next left many reactions on social media.

The father, after praying and blessing her, took only 10 per cent of the amount (N7,000) and returned the remaining N70,000 to her for personal use.

Captioning the video, the proud father wrote:

“My daughter brought her first NYSC salary to me. Ounje omo ni.”

The Yoruba phrase “Ounje omo ni” meant that he was expressing pride and appreciation for the thoughtful act.

Reactions to NYSC corper's thoughtful act

The emotional moment has since gone viral, with many Nigerians praising the young lady for honouring her father and applauding the father for his humility and support. Some of the comments are below.

SOCIAL BUNDLE wrote:

"Next time dad give mummy 3k too so that mum will not think daughter loves you alone."

SOUNDCOM PRO LIMITED commented:

"If you get married to her, you married success for life, definitely the mother is a good wife."

KILAMUWAYE said:

"Congratulations sir. My daughter is bringing her own to me too soon. Amen."

0BA stated:

"Congratulations dear. May Almighty Allah allow me to witness my children's success too, Amin."

Nike commented:

"Dad make sure you spend it for your stomach ni o. Adura wa Agba lori awon omo wa."

