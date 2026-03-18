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Graduate Who Did NYSC Internship at KPMG Shares 3 Things She Gained, Posts Opportunity
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Graduate Who Did NYSC Internship at KPMG Shares 3 Things She Gained, Posts Opportunity

by  Victoria Nwahiri
1 min read

A Nigerian graduate who was a National Youth Service Corps intern at KPMG shared three things she gained during her internship.

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

She also posted opportunities available in the company in her post that went viral on X.

Identified as @_VictoRhea6 on X, the lady announced the end of her NYSC internship with the global company.

See her X post below:

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

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