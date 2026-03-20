Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and Shabana Mahmood signed a visa agreement allowing Nigerian authorities to recognise UK-issued letters for faster repatriation of Nigerians without valid documentation

Alex Norris stated that the deal ensures those who abuse UK immigration laws are swiftly removed

Mohammed Idris said the agreement deepens cooperation between Nigeria and the UK and transforms their historic relationship into a modern economic partnership

The Nigerian government has signed a landmark visa agreement with the United Kingdom, paving the way for the faster return of Nigerians in the UK without valid documentation.

The deal allows Nigerian authorities to recognise UK-issued letters, identification documents for individuals without a valid passport, so returnees no longer have to wait for emergency travel documents before being repatriated.

Nigeria enters a visa deal with the UK to speed up the repatriation of undocumented Nigerians. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

The agreement was signed on Thursday by Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the UK Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to the UK, which included meetings with King Charles III at Windsor Castle and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Streamlining deportations for Nigerians in the UK

The deal is expected to affect Nigerians who overstay their visas, have been convicted of crimes, or whose asylum applications were denied, Premium Times reported.

Thousands of Nigerians live and work legally in the UK, but the agreement focuses on ensuring those without legal status are returned swiftly.

“Anyone who abuses our systems, breaks our laws or tries to cheat their way into Britain will be stopped and removed,” said UK Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Alex Norris.

“Today’s agreement is another step in our mission to restore order to the border by ensuring those who have no right to be here are swiftly removed.”

Nigeria commits to responsible international cooperation

Reacting to the deal, Minister Tunji-Ojo said, “For us, as a country, we keep saying that we are totally committed to being a responsible country in fulfilling our core obligations. It is good that we are starting this with the UK.

This relationship with the UK means a lot to Nigeria. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown great commitment to this.”

Tinubu’s historic state visit

President Tinubu’s visit marked his first state visit to the UK and the first by a Nigerian leader in 37 years. The delegation, which included his wife, Remi Tinubu, received a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle, including a 42-gun salute by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Nigeria and the UK sign an agreement to expedite the return of Nigerians without valid travel documents. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

The British monarch welcomed the Tinubus, saying, “From Afrobeats filling our concert halls and Nollywood captivating our screens, to stars competing in our Premier League and adjudicating our highest courts, so much of Britain’s culture is, in truth, profoundly enriched by Nigeria.”

According to Mohammed Idris, the visit aims to transform the historic UK–Nigeria relationship into a modern economic partnership.

“Nigeria’s economic reforms are unlocking the potential of Africa’s largest consumer market. The United Kingdom is a natural partner in what comes next. This visit marks the next step in deepening cooperation across trade, finance and defence,” he said.

The new visa agreement represents a significant step in strengthening bilateral cooperation, reducing administrative hurdles, and ensuring that both countries can manage migration effectively while reinforcing the broader UK–Nigeria partnership in trade, security, and cultural exchange.

King Charles III welcomes President Tinubu in Yoruba

Previously, Legit.ng reported that King Charles III of the United Kingdom surprised Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his two-day visit on Wednesday evening, March 18, when he greeted him in the Yoruba language at a state banquet at St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle, in the United Kingdom.

The British monarch opened his address to the Nigerian delegation with a culturally warm expression that left the president visibly amused and sparked a wave of excitement on social media

Source: Legit.ng