Nigeria clarified the new UK migration deal, debunking misinformation about the deportation of irregular migrants

MoU ensured dignified repatriation with safeguards for returnees' human rights and personal belongings

The agreement reportedly includes reintegration support and is renewable after the initial five-year term

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The presidency on Saturday, March 21, clarified Nigeria’s new migration deal with the United Kingdom (UK).

As reported by Premium Times, presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, in a statement, debunked “the raft of misinformation” about the agreement, including the false claim that irregular migrants in the UK from other countries could be deported to Nigeria.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga clarifies Nigeria-UK migration deal, addressing false claims about deportations. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Presidency clarifies Nigeria-UK migration deal

The Punch also noted the presidency's clarification.

The presidency said:

“Nowhere in the 12-page memorandum is Nigeria required to accept foreign nationals other than Nigerians.”

Media outlets earlier reported that the agreement would make it easy to deport three categories of Nigerians from the UK: failed asylum seekers, visitors who have overstayed their visas and Nigerians who have committed major crimes.

The agreement was signed during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent state visit to the UK.

In his statement, Onanuga also clarified other aspects of the agreement.

The MoU, signed by Nigeria’s Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and the UK Home Secretary, establishes a framework for regulated and safe migration between the two countries. It also promotes bilateral cooperation to combat irregular migration in line with national laws and international agreements.

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and UK officials sign an MoU to ensure safe, regulated migration and strengthen cooperation against irregular migration. Photo credit: @BTOofficial

Source: Twitter

'Migration deal ensures dignified repatriation'

Onanuga emphasised that under the agreement:

“Nationals to be repatriated must have undergone multiple levels of identification and verification, and, where errors occur, they are returned to the requesting country at the requesting country’s cost.”

He added that Nigeria and the UK will ensure the dignified return of their nationals who do not, or no longer, have the right to enter or remain in the territory of the other country,” and stressed that the returnees will be treated with “dignity and respect, with due regard to their human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

The statement outlined key provisions of the MoU, including that migrants returning to their home country “must carry their legally acquired personal belongings,” and that “every returnee will be given ample opportunity to make adequate arrangements for the transfer or disposal of his property in the territory of the requesting party, under the supervision of the mission of the requested party.”

MoU details safeguards for returnees

Furthermore, Onanuga explained safeguards for those making appeals under domestic or international human rights legislation, noting that these provisions account for cases where returnees have “been lawfully resident in the territory of the requesting party for most of their lives and socially and culturally integrated.”

Article 9 of the MoU details the identification and verification procedures before departure and upon arrival, and allows for returns via scheduled or chartered aircraft.

The statement emphasised that “if subsequent evidence shows that a returnee who has been returned is not a national of the requested party, the requesting party will take the person back to its territory at the requesting party’s cost.”

The presidency also highlighted that Nigeria retains full responsibility for issuing documentation to repatriated nationals.

The statement stated:

“It shall be the sole responsibility of the Nigeria Immigration Service to issue and handle, as is necessary under Nigerian domestic legislation, any Nigerian documentation… This remains the sole right and responsibility of Nigerian authorities, including the handling of the travel document and any onward transmission required from the issuing office to enable entry."

MoU offers reintegration support for returnees

Onanuga stated that the MoU also includes reintegration assistance for returnees, covering airport reception, accommodation, onward transportation, mental well-being support, and access to education or entrepreneurship programmes for sustainable reintegration.

He stressed that, similar to prior MoUs signed in 2012, 2017, and 2022, the agreement is initially valid for five years and renewable for another five-year term.

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Source: Legit.ng