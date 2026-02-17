Senate and House committees have commended Minister Tunji-Ojo for significant reforms in the Interior Ministry

The chairman of the Senate committee, Oshiomhole, praised improvements in immigration services, enhancing Nigeria's international reputation

The ex-Edo governor, who spoke on behalf of other lawmkers made a key request regarding the recruitment process for Civil Defence, Correctional, Immigration, and Fire Service personnel

Abuja, FCT - The joint committees of the Senate and House of Representatives on Interior, on Tuesday, February 17, lauded the reformative efforts of the minister of interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, since he assumed office.

Legit.ng gathers that the commendations came during the joint session of both committees in the National Assembly, during the appearance of the minister and members of the interior team, for the 2026 budget defence session.

The National Assembly has commended Minister Tunji-Ojo for impactful reforms in the Interior Ministry.

Immigration service wearing new phase - Oshiomhole

Chairman, Senate Committee on Interior, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, while giving the commendations on behalf of the joint session, acknowledged the various reforms being undertaken by the Minister, saying such efforts are yielding serious results in placing the country's image high, both within and internationally.

"Each time I pass through our airports now, I feel honoured and elated that our immigration service is wearing a new phase. The reforms currently being undertaken by the minister are yielding appreciable results," Oshiomhole said.

While he admitted more efforts needed to be done to make the reforms sustainable, the chairman said the lawmakers acknowledged the improvements in the various sectors in the ministry.

"Recently, the President directed that the Civil Defence Corps should provide security for the VIPs, though I'm yet to get any, but I have probably seen some with my colleagues. It shows renewed recognition on the part of Mr. President, and it shows you're doing well and your service is entrusted with the protection of lives and properties.

"We have the new CG of Fire Service now, and just this morning, the Senate passed a resolution for the Interior to go to Kano, to see for themselves, the fire incidents that razed down many stores and private properties in Kano. So, the effort of the Fire Service is also well appreciated.

"The Correctional Service now has a new Head, who is trying his best to put efforts in place, in line with the reforms of the Honourable Minister. I know there are a couple of things to do, and I'm sure they will get it done," the senator added.

Oshiomhole speaks on CDCFIB recruitment

Oshiomhole, however, tasked the Civil Defence, Correctional, Immigration and Fire Service Board on the ongoing recruitment process, saying applicants who wrote examinations were angling to get their results out on time.

He charged the Board to, as a matter of urgent national importance, conclude the recruitment process and release the list for successful applicants.

