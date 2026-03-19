Timi Frank has criticised President Bola Tinubu's UK visit as insensitive amid recent terrorist attacks in Nigeria

Frank also accused the UK of complicity and indifference to Nigeria's security issues during the ceremonial visit

He then warned Nigerians to prepare for the 2027 elections and defend their votes against potential manipulation

Timi Frank, the former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has attacked the Nigerian and the United Kingdom governments over the ongoing state visit of President Bola Tinubu to the UK.

The former APC chieftain described the visit of the president to the United Kingdom as "insensitive" and "an embarrassment" because of the recent deadly terrorist attacks in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, on Monday, March 16.

Timi Frank criticises President Bola Tinubu over UK visit Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Timi Frank accuses UK government

Frank, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, March 19, accused the UK government of being complicit in Nigeria's dilemma, claiming that the timing of the visit had shown a lack of empathy for Nigerians who are in grief, adding that the visit came barely 24 hours after the attack.

He described the trip as one that had caused “huge disgrace and embarrassment” for the country, noting that citizens were still mourning victims of violence when government officials were engaged in ceremonial activities abroad. According to him, the President’s action “clearly shows he does not value Nigerians, particularly those in the North.”

The former APC chieftain also turned his criticism on the UK, accusing it of demonstrating indifference to Nigeria’s plight by going ahead with the visit and reportedly issuing hundreds of visas to members of the delegation.

Frank further expressed disappointment that Charles III has not raised concerns about insecurity and governance issues in Nigeria during the visit.

Drawing comparisons with the United States, he argued that President Donald Trump would have handled the situation differently.

Timi Frank faults Tinubu's visit to UK

He alleged that the visit amounted to an endorsement of governance failures in Nigeria, warning that such international engagements risk legitimising what he described as poor leadership.

Frank also criticised the composition of the delegation, particularly the presence of top security officials, saying their absence from the country at a critical time amounts to gross dereliction of duty.

Looking ahead, the activist urged Nigerians to remain vigilant ahead of the 2027 general elections. “Nigerians must prepare to ensure this administration does not return. They must defend their votes and demand credible elections,” he said, expressing fears that there may be attempts to manipulate the electoral process.

He also questioned what he described as the silence of the international community. He alleged that the visit has clearly shown that the UK does not care about the plight of Nigerians who are dead and those continuously being terrorised but rather what they may corruptly benefit from Tinubu’s administration is all that seems to matter.

Timi Frank faults President Bola Tinubu's UK visit Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Frank attacks Bode George over Atiku's saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that former APC national publicity secretary Timi Frank has tackled PDP leader and chieftain Bode George for warning Atiku Abubakar against contesting the 2027 presidency.

Timi Frank said the PDP leader did not have the capacity to determine who would be Nigeria's president or the fate of Atiku, the leading opposition's 2023 presidential candidate.

Recall that Bode George recently told the former vice president that he should wait till 2031 before contesting for Nigerian president again.

Source: Legit.ng