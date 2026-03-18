Isaac Fayose criticised Nigerians living abroad for supporting President Bola Tinubu during his UK visit, questioning their loyalty

He pointed out that many left Nigeria due to hardship, like poor electricity and healthcare, yet continue to praise leadership from abroad without directly confronting those same challenges

His remarks came as sections of Nigerians in the UK warmly welcomed Tinubu, sparking mixed reactions online

Popular social commentator Isaac Fayose has criticised Nigerians living abroad for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his visit to the United Kingdom.

Speaking in a video shared on his Instagram page on 18 March 2026, Isaac Fayose said those in the diaspora were ignoring the harsh realities faced by citizens at home while celebrating the president overseas.

Isaac Fayose calls diaspora Nigerians selfish for supporting President Tinubu during UK visit instead of facing the hardships they fled from back home. Photo: isaacfayoseoriginal

Source: Instagram

The social commentator explained that many Nigerians left the country because of poor living conditions, including lack of electricity, bad roads and failing hospitals, yet they now gather in comfort abroad to show loyalty instead of returning to face the same struggles with the people.

Isaac Fayose described this behaviour as selfish and disconnected from the true Nigerian experience.

“Nigerians are one of the most selfish people in the world. You, wey you japa, you japa because of APC hardship in the last 10 years. From Buhari to Tinubu, you ran away, you left the country because the country is not good.”

He emphasised that even areas close to the presidential villa suffer from power outages, while hospitals such as UCH and Oluyoro Oke-Ofa remain without electricity.

Isaac Fayose said those abroad should come back home if they truly believe in the mandate they claim to support.

“You guys are just fooling yourself because if Nigeria is good, you will be at home. You won’t be in the cold. Come back here if you are sure Nigeria is good. If you are standing on the mandate, let’s stand together.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Isaac Fayose's message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@rayfixy said:

"When I hear Nigeria is the greatest country in Africa, I just laugh in Spanish. As how now? If Nigeria is the greatest country in Africa, why the mumu japa, let him come back home and live on the greatest country in Africa."

@LyfAcrosBorders commented:

"Some Nigerians abroad sing praises for a failed leadership while enjoying safety, stability, and opportunities they couldn't find at home. Loyalty isn't the issue—survival is."

@Medisenz wrote:

"I will never understand those guys. You left hell for heaven and started shouting 'hell us so sweet and homely'. What a people."

@akwaeke25 reacted:

"Isaac Fayose raises a sharp point loyalty from afar feels hollow when the real struggle is back home. True support might mean engaging on the ground, not just cheering from overseas."

@Pros4luv said:

"How I wish all those supporting APC in the diaspora will be deported back to Nigeria so they can come and stand on the mandate too."

Isaac Fayose challenges Nigerians in Britain to return and stand on Tinubu's mandate if they believe Nigeria is progressing under the current government. Photo: isaacfayoseoriginal

Source: Instagram

Fayose criticises Seyi Tinubu's Owerri tour

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Isaac Fayose reacted to the City Boy Movement event held in Owerri, where Seyi Tinubu was present.

He questioned the heavy security deployed during the event and asked if it signalled the start of a political campaign or a possible breach of the law.

Fayose also doubted Tinubu’s support in Imo State and raised concerns about ongoing issues like electricity and petrol shortages affecting residents.

Source: Legit.ng