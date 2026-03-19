King Charles III welcomed President Bola Tinubu with a traditional Yoruba greeting at a state banquet in Windsor Castle, in the United Kingdom, on Wednesday

The British monarch's unexpected use of Yoruba left President Tinubu visibly amused, sparking his laughter as he responded to the warm cultural gesture during the high-profile visit

Nigerians celebrated the moment as a rare honour and recognition of Yoruba heritage on the global stage, with the video spreading rapidly across social media platforms

King Charles III of the United Kingdom surprised Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his two-day visit on Wednesday evening when he greeted him in Yoruba at a state banquet at St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle, in the United Kingdom.

The British monarch opened his address to the Nigerian delegation with a culturally warm expression that left the president visibly amused and sparked a wave of excitement on social media.

British monarch King Charles III welcomes Nigerian President Bola Tinubu with traditional Yoruba phrase during historic state visit to the UK. Photo: peoplecom

Source: Instagram

While welcoming his guests to the banquet, the UK monarch addressed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, in Yoruba, expressing his delight in hosting them.

He said:

“Mr President and distinguished First Lady, E kaabo, se dara ni?”

The greeting caught Bola Tinubu, widely known by supporters as Jagaban, completely off guard, and he responded with surprised laughter as guests watched.

Nigerians have since shared mixed but largely proud reactions, describing the gesture as a meaningful acknowledgement of Yoruba culture on a global platform.

Clips from the banquet have continued to circulate widely on social media, with many viewers calling it a rare cultural honour during such a high-profile engagement.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to King Charles' greetings with pride

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Nigerians expressed delight and ethnic pride over the monarch's gesture.

@AdeHardemola said:

"Na to rap in Yoruba remain for King Charles. Yoruba dun pa"

@deezeerhh commented:

"Its good to have money, have you heard the presidents laughter?"

@msmocrown wrote:

"Charlie spoke Yoruba... how proud to be Yoruba"

@Remi___ranking reacted:

"King Charles embracing Yoruba culture absolutely love this! Seeing a monarch say 'E kaabo! Ṣe dáadáa ni?' just made my day cultural diplomacy with a smile! Yoruba to the world"

@mayor_twitch said:

"... Tinubu burst laff"

@ENGRJIMOH1 commented:

"Haaa omo, e burst my head as I hear EKABO PRIDE WAN injur me for here"

President Tinubu bursts into laughter as King Charles III greets him in Yoruba at Windsor Castle banquet. Photo: peoplecom

Source: Instagram

King Charles praises Nigerian Jollof at banquet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that King Charles III praised Nigerian Jollof at a state banquet on Wednesday evening, March 18.

The British monarch spoke while hosting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife at the banquet, noting the strong contributions of Nigerians in the UK across different sectors. He also shared a light moment about food, revealing he had recently hosted young people at a Jollof and tea party and was assured the dish served was the best Nigerian version.

Guests at the banquet were served meals including quail egg tartlet, fillet of turbot, lobster mousse wrapped in spinach, and iced blackcurrant soufflé, alongside a special mocktail called Crimson Bloom.

Source: Legit.ng