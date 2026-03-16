Tinubu in UK: Live Updates as Nigerian President Meets King Charles in Historic Visit
Tinubu in UK: Economic agreements on the agenda
President Tinubu will witness the signing of the landmark £746 million financing deal between the UK Export Finance (UKEF) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Federal Ministry of Finance to support the refurbishment of two of Nigeria's major national maritime infrastructure - the Lagos Port Complex (Apapa Quays) and the Tin Can Island Port Complex.
Tinubu in UK: What is the major goal?
The Nigerian presidency said the purpose of this visit is to strengthen bilateral relations and explore avenues for collaboration on issues such as immigration, trade, investment, and cultural exchange.
Tinubu in UK: Meetings and engagements expected
While at Windsor Castle, Their Majesties will invite the President and the First Lady to view a special exhibition of items from the Royal Collection related to Nigeria. Later, the King and the President will hold private discussions and meet with organisations engaged in interfaith dialogue, both nationally and internationally. The Royal Family will host a State Banquet in honour of the Nigerian guests in the evening.
President Tinubu is also expected to hold bilateral discussions with senior UK officials, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The engagements are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade, security, migration and investment between both countries.
Tinubu in UK: Historic visit
According to a statement by the presidency, this visit marks the first state visit by a Nigerian president to the United Kingdom in 37 years, underlining renewed diplomatic engagement between the two countries.
The visit follows an invitation extended by King Charles III to President Tinubu and Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.