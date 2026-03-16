What we know

Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accompanied by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, will depart Abuja on Tuesday, March 17, for a State Visit to the United Kingdom as guests of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The two-day visit, the first state visit by a Nigerian leader to the UK in 37 years, will see Tinubu and his wife hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle and hold meetings with British officials from Wednesday, March 18, to Thursday, March 19, as both countries seek to deepen cooperation on trade, investment and strategic partnerships.