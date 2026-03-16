President Bola Tinubu departed Abuja for a historic state visit to the United Kingdom, the first by a Nigerian leader in 37 years

The visit included official engagements at Windsor Castle, where the British monarch hosted the Nigerian delegation

Nigeria and the UK advanced talks on trade, investment, defence, and culture, alongside a major maritime infrastructure financing agreement

President Bola Tinubu is set to begin a landmark state visit to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, March 17, departing Abuja alongside the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

The visit will take place at the invitation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

President Tinubu to meet with UK monarch in historic foreign trip. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Twitter

The Nigerian leader will be hosted at Windsor Castle from Wednesday, March 18, to Thursday, March 19. It marks the first state visit by a Nigerian head of government to the UK in 37 years and the first time a Nigerian president will be received by a British monarch at Windsor Castle.

Strengthening Nigeria-UK relations

The Nigerian presidency said the visit is aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and the UK, building on long-standing historical ties.

Discussions are expected to cover immigration, trade, investment, and cultural exchange, alongside shared global and regional interests.

During the stay at Windsor Castle, the King will host President Tinubu and the First Lady at a private exhibition featuring Nigeria-related items from the Royal Collection.

The programme also includes closed-door discussions and engagements with organisations involved in interfaith dialogue at both national and international levels.

A formal state banquet will be held in honour of the Nigerian delegation.

President Tinubu is expected to be received by the English king with maximum royal reception. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Twitter

Talks with UK prime minister Starmer

President Tinubu is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street. The talks are expected to open the door to expanded cooperation between senior officials of both countries and conclude with the signing of several memoranda of understanding.

Areas listed include trade, investment, defence, and cultural collaboration.

A major highlight of the visit will be the witnessing of a £746 million financing agreement involving UK Export Finance, the Nigerian Ports Authority, and Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Finance. The funding is intended to support the refurbishment of the Lagos Port Complex at Apapa and the Tin Can Island Port Complex.

Business, culture, and delegation

The president will attend the Nigerian Modernism exhibition as guest of honour and participate in a reception with Nigerian and British business leaders, as well as members of the diaspora.

His delegation includes the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, ministers overseeing justice, finance, defence, trade, culture, communications, and security, alongside senior intelligence officials.

President Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria at the conclusion of the visit.

FG alleges plot against Tinubu during UK visit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government had alleged a plot to embarrass President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his visit to the United Kingdom.

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development claimed an embattled mining company, Jupiter Ltd, is planning a “campaign of calumny” against Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng