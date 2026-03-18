Oluremi Tinubu to preach at Lambeth Palace during UK visit

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu to preach at Lambeth Palace in London, during her husband's state visit to the United Kingdom

Nigerian leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu set for talks with King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the state visit

President Tinubu's United Kingdom visit includes outreach to the Nigerian diaspora and Church of England representatives

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

London, United Kingdom - Nigerian First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is scheduled to preach at Lambeth Palace - the official residence of the Archbishop of Canterbury in London, United Kingdom.

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu departed Abuja for a historic state visit to the United Kingdom, the first by a Nigerian leader in 37 years

Oluremi Tinubu to preach at Lambeth Palace, Ondon, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Photo credit: @SenRemiTinubu

Source: Facebook

Mrs. Tinubu, who is a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), will deliver a sermon at Lambeth Palace, which also serves as a central site for the Church of England, on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

The peaching at Lambeth Palace is part of the activities lined up for President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to the United Kingdom.

Tinubu’s wife will also meet with representatives of the Church of England during the visit.

As reported by The Punch, details of the official itinerary were published by AFP.

The First Lady has, in recent years, been active in faith‑based engagements and women’s empowerment programmes in Nigeria.

Tinubu’s state visit to the UK includes talks with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The visit included official engagements at Windsor Castle, where the British monarch hosted the Nigerian delegation.

The Nigerian leader will also have civic engagements with the large Nigerian diaspora in the United Kingdom.

Nigeria and the UK advanced talks on trade, investment, defence, and culture, alongside a major maritime infrastructure financing agreement.

Oluremi Tinubu to preach at Lambeth Palace, which serves as the official residence of the Archbishop of Canterbury. Photo credit: @SenRemiTinubu

Source: Facebook

Did Trump blast Tinubu for visiting UK?

Recall that the claim that President Donald Trump criticised President Tinubu for visiting the UK after the Maiduguri bombings is false.

Legit.ng reports that multiple explosions in Maiduguri resulted in 23 deaths and over 100 injuries on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Verification reveals no evidence of Trump’s alleged comments on Tinubu's state visit to the United Kingdom during the crisis.

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Source: Legit.ng