The United States Mission in Nigeria has renewed its warning on visa overstays, stressing the impact on future applicants

Officials emphasise that compliance with U.S. immigration rules protects opportunities for students, business travellers, and families

The mission urges Nigerians to respect visa conditions and report fraud to safeguard lawful travel access

The United States Mission in Nigeria has renewed its call for lawful travel practices, highlighting that visa overstays by Nigerian travellers can have wider consequences for future applicants.

In a statement shared on its official X handle on Monday, the mission stressed that compliance with U.S. immigration rules is vital to maintaining fair and open access for legitimate travellers.

US Mission in Nigeria warns against visa overstays to protect future travel opportunities. Photo credit: Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“Visa overstays by Nigerian travellers can affect opportunities for their fellow citizens. Strengthening compliance helps protect access for students, business travellers, and families who travel responsibly.”

Impact on future visa applications

The mission explained that when individuals overstay their visas or violate entry conditions, it can negatively affect the perception of compliance among applicants from the same country. This, in turn, may influence future visa decisions.

It emphasised that many Nigerians travel to the United States for education, business, tourism, and family visits, and urged applicants to respect visa conditions throughout their stay.

Visa fraud and documentation misuse

The advisory also warned that visa fraud and misuse of travel documentation remain serious concerns. The mission encouraged the public to play a role in safeguarding the integrity of the system.

Individuals with credible information about visa fraud were asked to report it directly to official consular fraud prevention channels via: Abuja FPU@state.gov and LagosFPU@state.gov.

See the X post below:

Commitment to safe and legal travel

Reaffirming its position, the mission stated its commitment to supporting safe, legal, and orderly travel between Nigeria and the United States. It stressed that those who comply with immigration laws should not be disadvantaged by the actions of others.

This advisory serves as a reminder that lawful travel practices not only protect individual opportunities but also safeguard access for the wider Nigerian community seeking to study, work, or visit family in the United States.

Visa compliance strengthens lawful travel and safeguards opportunities for responsible Nigerian applicants. Photo credit: FG trade/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US closes Abuja embassy

Legit.ng earlier reported that a day after issuing a security-based travel advisory, the United States has announced the closure of its embassy in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, for visa appointments, adding that all applicants have been rescheduled.

According to a statement by the US Mission in Nigeria, on Thursday, April 9, the visa operations at the US Consulate General in Lagos will continue, and American citizen services will only be available in emergency and by appointment.

This came after the United States issued a travel advisory to Americans living in some northern states in Nigeria. The warning came after heightened security concerns, even as officials stress that the overall threat level remains unchanged. In the latest update, authorities added Plateau, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger, and Taraba states to the list of locations Americans are strongly advised not to visit, citing persistent risks linked to terrorism, kidnapping, and violent crime.

Source: Legit.ng