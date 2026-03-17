President Bola Ahmed Tinubu faces backlash over his planned state visit to the United Kingdom amid bombings in Maiduguri, Borno State

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Timi Frank, labels Tinubu's UK trip as callous, demanding its cancellation in light of the national crisis

Frank's criticism of President Tinubu's UK invitation highlights governance concerns and public dissatisfaction in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been tacked over his planned state visit to the United Kingdom on the heels of renewed bombings in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, described Tinubu’s planned visit to the UK as “callous, indefensible, and morally bankrupt.”

Ex-APC Chieftain tackles Tinubu over UK Trip after Maiduguri bomb explosions. Photo credit:@RealTimiFrank/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Frank said the multiple bomb explosions that rocked Maiduguri are “a tragic, blood-soaked verdict on a failing security architecture.”

Yet the President is preparing for a ceremonial outing in the UK. That is not leadership; that is abdication of responsibility.”

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, and made available to Legit.ng.

Frank demanded the immediate cancellation of the UK trip by President Tinubu.

The former APC chieftain insisted that any departure from Nigeria at such a moment would amount to “a cruel abandonment of grieving citizens.”

“No responsible leader boards a plane to wine, dine, and dance when his country is burying its dead,” he said. “A President with empathy goes to Maiduguri, not London. He stands with victims, not with banquet hosts.”

Frank accused the British government of “staggering hypocrisy and moral blindness” for extending the invitation in the first place.

“The UK is not ignorant of Nigeria’s reality. It knows about the escalating insecurity, the mass unemployment strangling millions, and the catastrophic electricity crisis that has crippled industries.”

According to Frank, the timing of the UK visit sends “a dangerous and insulting signal” that governance failures can be overlooked for the sake of a ceremonial photo opportunity.

“We challenge the UK to provide ten reasons that justify this honour at a time like this. To many Nigerians, this invitation appears to be a subtle endorsement of a second term, despite widespread concerns about governance and the credibility of the last election.”

Timi Frank describes Tinubu’s planned visit to the UK as “callous, indefensible, and morally bankrupt.” Photo credit: @RealTimiFrank

Source: Facebook

Tinubu takes 2 actions after Boko Haram's attack in Borno

Recall that President Tinubu ordered security chiefs to respond to Boko Haram's attack in Maiduguri

Tinubu directs emergency agencies to assist and care for the injured after the attack that killed 23 and injured over 100 others.

The presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, shared more details about the two actions taken by Tinubu after the multiple bomb explosions.

Kwankwaso, Gov Zulum react to Borno bomb blast

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Borno state Governor, Babagana Zulum, condemned the Maiduguri bomb explosions and described the attack as barbaric and inhumane.

Former Kano state Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, expressed concern over a resurgence of terrorism and called for decisive action against insurgents.

Daso confirmed multiple blasts across key locations and said casualty figures remained unclear due to ongoing rescue operations.

Source: Legit.ng