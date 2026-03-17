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UK Set to Gain Hundreds of Jobs From Nigerian Expansion in 3 Key Industries, Full List Emerges
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UK Set to Gain Hundreds of Jobs From Nigerian Expansion in 3 Key Industries, Full List Emerges

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Nigerian businesses expanding in the UK promise hundreds of new jobs and millions in investments in the diaspora
  • Prominent UK officials have emphasised the partnership's role in fostering innovation and economic growth
  • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's historic visit coincides with strengthened UK-Nigeria ties in diverse sectors

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

London, United Kingdom - Hundreds of new jobs are expected to be created across the United Kingdom (UK) as Nigerian banks, fintech innovators, and creative industry businesses expand their operations in the country.

According to a statement released by UK authorities on Tuesday, March 17, obtained by Legit.ng, the initiative will bring millions of pounds in investment to England’s economy.

Nigerian banks, fintech, and creative industry companies expand in the UK, expected to create hundreds of new jobs and inject millions of pounds into England’s economy.
Nigerian businesses expand in Keir Starmer-led UK, bringing many jobs and millions in investment to England’s economy amid President Bola Tinubu's visit. Photo credit: @OneJoblessBoy, @aonanuga1956
Source: Twitter

UK employment rises via Nigeria

The European nation stated that the development "reinforces the UK’s position as a leading global business hub, backed by world‑class talent, strong access to capital, and a stable regulatory environment - while showcasing Nigeria’s expanding role as a key source of innovation and investment into the UK."

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It comes as President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria commences a historic state visit to the UK.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said:

"The UK and Nigeria’s Strategic Partnership is bringing momentum and opportunity to innovators in both our countries. We are reducing barriers, creating jobs and opening new pathways for growth.
"Growth is the core mission of this government and it underpins our relationship with Nigeria. I am deeply proud that the cultural and commercial bonds between our nations are thriving and that both our businesses and people are feeling the benefits of that."

On his part, Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said:

"The UK and Nigeria share a belief in the power of enterprise, innovation and education to transform lives, and today’s commitments show exactly that.
"With Nigerian firms creating jobs across the UK and British businesses expanding into one of the world’s fastest growing markets, our partnership is strengthening both economies and delivering real benefits for people in both countries."

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In the same vein, Mark Smithson, the country director for the UK's department for business and trade (DBT) in Nigeria, wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"The UK is the ideal springboard for talented firms in the financial services, fintechs and creative industries seeking global expansion @UKinNigeria."

The three key industries to benefit are:

  1. Financial services
  2. Fintechs
  3. Creative industries
President Bola Tinubu arrives in the United Kingdom for a historic state visit to meet King Charles III.
President Bola Tinubu arrives in the UK for a historic state visit, to meet King Charles III. Photo credit: Aaron Chown - Pool
Source: Getty Images

Tinubu lands in UK

Meanwhile, President Tinubu, accompanied by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, has arrived in the United Kingdom for a two-day state visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties between Nigeria and the UK.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, disclosed on X that the President and the First Lady landed at London’s Stansted Airport on Tuesday afternoon, March 17.

Per Channels TV, Dare described the visit as “historic,” noting that it is a reset in relations between both countries and expected to deliver trade deals, security agreements, and others.

A video shared by the presidential spokesperson via X can be viewed here.

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Nigerian man shares nurses’ salaries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who is based in the UK shared details about the salary structure of nurses back in Nigeria.

The man's video went viral, and netizens who saw the posts shared their opinions and similar experiences about salaries in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Bola TinubuLondonOluremi Tinubu
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