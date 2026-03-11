Defence Minister Calls Emergency Meeting with Service Chiefs, Reason Emerges
The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (Rtd), has urgently called all the top military chiefs to his office in Abuja to discuss the recent surge in attacks on military bases in the North East.
Those present at the Ministry of Defence headquarters include the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abass, and representatives from the National Intelligence Agency, among others.
Before the closed-door meeting, as disclosed by Daily Trust, Gen. Musa said the military would “review the strategies on how to harder with the terrorists,”
He acknowledged that while soldiers have suffered losses, “we know we have recorded some casualties, but it is more on the side of the terrorists.”
Recall that at least three Commanding Officers, all holding the rank of Lieutenant-Colonel, were recently killed by terrorists in Borno state.
In addition to these officers, many soldiers have lost their lives, and hundreds of civilians abducted during attacks remain in captivity.
