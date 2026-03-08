Nigerian Army refutes claims of over 40 soldiers killed in recent terrorist attacks in Borno State

Boko Haram terrorists launched coordinated assaults on vulnerable communities around Konduga and Ngoshe

Army confirms casualties among troops but emphasizes they repelled attacks to protect civilians

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has dismissed report that over 40 soldiers were killed during recent terrorist attacks in parts of Borno State.

The army said the report relied largely on unverified sources to make unfounded claim.

Colonel Sani Uba Lieutenant said Boko Haram terrorists, who were dislodged from the Sambisa Forest, regrouped and launched coordinated night attacks on the multiple communities

Uba said the terrorists attacked vulnerable communities around Konduga, Ngoshe, Mainok and Jakana general areas.

The Media Information Officer Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai 7, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, March 7, 2026.

He said the troops on ground responded swiftly and fought gallantly to repel the terrorists and defend the affected communities.

The troops spokesperson said a number of terrorists were killed during the intense engagements.

He, however, disclosed that a Commanding Officer and some brave soldiers paid the supreme price.

“It is important to note that the troops were not overrun as portrayed in the report. Rather, they engaged the terrorists from multiple fronts in a determined effort to protect innocent civilians and restore normalcy. The attackers also employed indiscriminate explosives and heavy night gunfire, which regrettably resulted in civilian casualties as many residents were caught in the crossfire created by the terrorists’ reckless actions. “

Boko Haram attacks Borno military base

Recall that Boko Haram executed a coordinated attack on a military base and IDP camp in Ngoshe town, Borno state.

Over 100 women and children were reportedly abducted during the raid, leaving residents fearful and displaced.

Soldiers and civilians suffered casualties as the insurgents ransacked the town, destroying vehicles, ammunition, and local property.

Boko Haram kills army operation commander, others

Legit.ng also reported that Major I. U. Mairiga, FOB Commander, three soldiers and a hunter were killed in a Boko Haram attack on the Mayanti base.

Lt-Col Sani Uba, Operation HADIN KAI Spokesman, confirmed one officer died as troops repelled assaults and recovered weapons.

Operation HADIN KAI troops dismantled terrorist logistics, arrested two ISWAP suppliers and seized arms and ammunition.

