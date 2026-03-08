Nigerian Army troops under Operation HADIN KAI have buried soldiers who were killed during a confrontation with Boko Haram insurgents in Borno state

Military authorities described the burial as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by troops fighting insurgency in Nigeria’s North East

Borno state government and senior military officers attended the ceremony and expressed support for the families of the fallen personnel

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) under Operation HADIN KAI have laid to rest soldiers who lost their lives during a clash with Boko Haram insurgents in Borno state.

The burial ceremony took place at the Maimalari Military Cantonment Cemetery in Maiduguri over the weekend.

Military personnel, government officials and grieving relatives gathered to honour the fallen troops who died during the encounter with terrorists, Daily Trust reported.

Ceremony honours fallen frontline troops

In a statement issued by the spokesman of the operation, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, the Theatre Commander of Operation HADIN KAI, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, described the ceremony as a moment of deep reflection for the Armed Forces.

“In the profession of arms, there are moments of victory that fill us with pride and affirm the strength, courage and unity that define our service. Yet there are also solemn moments that weigh heavily on our hearts and remind us of the true cost of service, as we have witnessed today,” he said.

Abubakar said the deceased soldiers displayed courage and selflessness during their service. He stated that their deaths represented a loss not only to their families but also to the Nigerian Army, the Armed Forces and the nation at large.

The commander said the troops devoted their lives to defending the country and protecting its citizens.

He described them as loyal and courageous patriots whose sacrifice would remain part of the nation’s memory.

Commander pledges support for families

Abubakar said the soldiers fought bravely and upheld the traditions of the Nigerian Army throughout their service.

“They endured hardship so that our flag would continue to fly high. Their sacrifices remind us that freedom is not free; it is secured by the steadfast resolve of patriots willing to place duty above self,” he stated.

He assured the families of the deceased personnel that the military would process all benefits and entitlements due to the soldiers without delay. He also conveyed condolences on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, also sent a message of sympathy to the military and the bereaved families. He was represented at the event by the Executive Secretary of the Borno State Security Trust Fund, Alhaji Mustapha Ali Yabe.

The governor said the state government would continue to support both the military and the families of personnel who died in service to the nation.

Senior military officers from the Headquarters Theatre Command and the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army attended the ceremony. The Commander of the 25 Task Force Brigade, the Chairman of Damboa Local Government Area and other government officials were also present, alongside relatives and next of kin of the fallen soldiers.

