Former Big Brother Naija star Tsakute Ladi Jonah, popularly known as Saskay, has criticised the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, for celebrating a political defection while remaining silent on the killings of senior military officers by Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents.

The incident happened in Borno State within the past week, where three commanding officers lost their lives during attacks on military bases and clearance operations.

Reports revealed that Major U.I. Mairiga of the Mayenti base, Lt-Col Umar Faruq of Kukawa and the 101 Brigade, and Lt-Col S.I. Iliyasu of Konduga were all killed in separate encounters with terrorists.

Their deaths sparked mourning across social media, with many Nigerians paying tribute to the fallen soldiers who died in the service to the nation.

While citizens expressed grief, Minister Bello Matawalle took to his X account on Monday, March 9, to celebrate Zamfara governor Dauda Lawal’s defection to the All Progressives Congress.

Saskay reacted strongly, saying that the Minister failed in his duty by not acknowledging the sacrifices of the officers, but chose instead to celebrate partisan politics.

Reacting through her X account, reality TV star Saskay wrote:

“No! The death of Nigerian soldiers and military commanders fighting terrorists and your lack of dignity with as little as a statement, marks a historic moment. When the revolution starts, we will remember how little you all cared about citizens!”

Nigerians react to Saskay's response to Matawalle

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Angelaoker85191 said:

"I think the best way to honour our soldiers is to continue to work with allies like the US to strengthen our defences. Justified Accord is a great way to build on the progress we've made."

@LucasTripp96391 wrote:

"Revolution is not starting, and nothing is going to happen. Too much noise here on social media already, since 2022, everyday y'all come out and talk about revolution, NOTHING is going to happen, these wicked men will walk freely, revolution was supposed to start when they..."

@MayVelle024 commented:

"But. Will we ever reach the point of revolution?"

@sktheegrea8 reacted:

"can't even pretend to show leadership wicked people."

@GarbaIssaIdris said:

"I love this new path you're traversing Saskay."

@emmasystech wrote:

"Lol. Easy to say behind your keyboard."

