The Nigerian government establishes emergency hotlines for citizens in Middle East amid Iran-Israel conflict

Nigerians in distress urged to save hotline numbers for immediate assistance during the ongoing crisis

NiDCOM shares emergency contact details via official X handle for affected individuals across the region

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has released emergency hotline numbers for Nigerians in the Middle East following the ongoing Iran-Israel war

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) said Nigerians in distress across the affected countries should call the emergency numbers immediately for help.

The federalgovernment agency urged Nigerians in the Middle east to save the numbers in case of emergencies.

NiDCOM made this known in a notice shared on its official X handle, @nidcom_gov on Friday, March 6, 2026.

“Emergency Hotlines for Nigerians in distress abroad.

“Call immediately in emergencies. Save these numbers.

#Iran #IranWar #IranIsraelWar @nt

The emergency hotlines for Nigerians abroad are:

Embassy of Nigeria, Abu Dhabi, UAE – +971 56 884 4130

Consulate-General of Nigeria, Dubai, UAE – +971 56 377 8678

Embassy of Nigeria, Tel Aviv, Israel – +972 547115279, +234 7064263944

Embassy of Nigeria, Doha, Qatar – +974 30197102, +974 30197261

Embassy of Nigeria, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (covers Oman) – +966 542149456, +966 565695763

Consulate-General of Nigeria, Jeddah – +966 560965633

Embassy of Nigeria, Kuwait (covers Bahrain) – +965 97895737, +965 99509288

Embassy of Nigeria, Beirut, Lebanon – +961 78 861 779, +234 8038954425

Embassy of Nigeria, Amman, Jordan (covers Iraq) – +962 777369428, +962 776594020

Tinubu posts ex-INEC chairman to Qatar as Nigeria's ambassador

Recall that President Tinubu appointed Mahmud Yakubu as Nigeria's Ambassador to Qatar amidst wide ambassadorial postings.

Tinubu posted a total of 65 ambassadors, including 31 career and 34 non-career appointments.

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, said the ministry of Foreign Affairs initiates induction programme for the newly appointed envoys.

FG issues 5 warnings over US vs Iran war

Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria monitors Middle East tensions following United States and Israel's military actions against Iran.

Nigerian citizens in Iran urged to take five precautionary measures amid escalating conflict.

Public reactions highlight dissatisfaction with government'sthe response and calls for evacuation of citizens.

Source: Legit.ng