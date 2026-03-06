President Donald Trump of the United States has said on his social network that the war would not end until Iran surrenders

Trump stated that the US and its allies “will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction,” a plan that hinges upon “the selection of a great and acceptable leader(s)”

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a series of aerial attacks across Iran, killing the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

Tehran, Iran — Amid a war that has ignited global concern, United States President Donald Trump on Friday, March 6, 2026, appeared to rule out talks with Iran unless it agrees to “unconditional surrender.”

Trump's latest comments were likely to raise further questions about the endgame of the war launched a week ago by the US and Israel.

US leader Donald Trump delivers a statement on March 6, 2026, asserting there will be no negotiations with Iran unless it agrees to unconditional surrender. Photo credit: @realDonaldTrump, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Israeli warplanes bombed Tehran and Beirut as Iran launched more retaliatory strikes against Israel and Gulf countries on the seventh day of the war.

The strikes in Lebanon were the heaviest since a 2024 ceasefire ended the last war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, who fired rockets at Israel in the opening days of the war now underway. More than 95,000 people have fled Beirut’s suburbs and southern Lebanon after sweeping Israeli evacuation warnings.

The US and Israel have battered Iran with strikes, targeting their military capabilities, leadership and nuclear program. The stated goals and timelines for the war have repeatedly shifted, as the US has at times suggested it seeks to topple Iran’s government or elevate new leadership from within.

Trump demands Iran’s unconditional surrender

In a social media post on Friday, March 6, Trump said that after Iran's surrender, “and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s),” that the US and its allies would help rebuild Iran, making it “economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before.”

The war has escalated to affect more than a dozen countries across the Middle East and has caused a spike in oil prices.

Trump insists on say in Iran leadership

Meanwhile, Trump indicated on Thursday, March 5, that he wants to see Iran's leadership structure fully removed and that he has some names in mind for a "good leader."

Trump told NBC News:

"We want to go in and clean out everything. We don’t want someone who would rebuild over a 10-year period."

He added, declining to name anyone:

“We want them to have a good leader. We have some people who I think would do a good job."

Iran fires fresh missiles at Israeli and US bases, warning that the Donald Trump-led United States will “bitterly regret” the sinking of its warship. Photo credit: @corner669645732, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Furthermore, Trump stated that he is taking steps to make sure the people on his list make it through the war alive.

He said:

"We are watching them, yeah."

Read more on the Iran-US/Israel conflict:

US embassy cancels visa appointments

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Embassy in Nigeria cancelled all visa appointments, citing a high potential for protests in Abuja amid escalating hostilities between the United States and Iran.

The embassy warned of “potential demonstrations” in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and urged American citizens to remain indoors.

Source: Legit.ng