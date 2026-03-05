As the US continued to attack Iran, a Nigerian man in Bahrain expressed concern over the messages he received

He explained that the government has been sending a series of messages as a result of the war in the Middle East

The individual expressed readiness to return to Nigeria, but said the airport is currently shut down, as he fears for his life

A Nigerian man in Bahrain spoke out in fear after he received a frightening message from the government, as the US continues its attacks on Iran.

The individual posted a video which showed the message the Bahraini government sent to the people residing in the country amid the war.

A Nigerian man in Bahrain shares government emergency alerts online amid the US–Iran war. Photo Source: Tiktok/mrbead85

Source: TikTok

US-Iran war: Nigerian in Bahrain cries out

In his TikTok video, he explained that he has received the message several times, and this is the third or fourth time the message has appeared on his phone.

@mrbead85, in the video, spoke in fear.

He said:

"God help us o, see the message we just dey receive now. This issue is getting serious. Warning messages just dey pop for our phone throughout this morning. This is the 3rd or 4th time now we've been receiving this message on our phones.

"The whole issue is getting serious in the Middle East this morning. God save us o, my children dey Naija o. Na me be breadwinner o, God save us for this country o."

On his TikTok page, @mrbead85 shared the context of the message he received.

"As the interception continues, MOI urges citizens and residents to avoid approaching any debris or objects resulting from missile interception operations and to report them to the emergency hotline. The public's cooperation is appreciated."

In the same video, he shared another message he got, which read:

"The Ministry of Interior: The siren has been sounded due to a hazard. We urge citizens and residents to remain calm and proceed to the nearest safe location. Avoid obstructing main roads unless necessary, for public safety. We will provide further guidelines later to ensure everyone's safety and security."

As US attacks Iran, Nigerian man in Bahrain expresses readiness to return home. Photo Source: Tiktok/mrbead85

Source: TikTok

The young man showed this in a video.

In another clip, he expressed fear over the continuous war in the Middle East and said he would have gone back to Nigeria if the airport hadn't shut down.

His words, in part:

"I swear to God, if to say airport still open, I for dey Nigeria now dey get rest of mind. Nobody get rest of mind for this place again."

Reactions as man reacts to US-Iran war

Adeola Jayeoba stated:

"Focus on your survival for now. You will not die in that country."

Vivian Cyril stressed:

"Sir, can't 😭 but I understand you, may God almighty protect you in Jesus name believe me you will never die but always pray and I will be also praying for you sir"

Stella Yahweh wrote:

"God Almighty will surely guide and protect you bro you will not die in Jesus name."

divasworld_01 noted:

"Na you wan explain to them,, I no get time for anyone body."

GeneralPhil added:

"You no go die Mr bro you go survive. God protect Dey upon you."

Yiñtãrø._. shared:

"Please don’t mind all those people, you are covered with the blood of Jesus. Take Good care of yourself."

user2821173498051 said:

"Yes, I agree with you, the two legs you use & go there, the same two legs you will use & come back in good order by the power in the blood of Jesus."

Eric Doller noted:

"Omo boss God will protect you for therein Jesus name amen."

hairliyas_gallery wrote:

"My brother no mind them, God go protect all of ona ,and I say Amen to your prayer."

BBYJORDAN \\ JEN MOM said:

"Oh my Nigeria brother l feel yr pain God would take Control Amen."

Watch the TikTok videos below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the mother of a US soldier became emotional and shared a video online as her son was deployed amid the conflict between the United States and Iran.

Iranians celebrate US attacks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video went viral showing some Iranians in Boston celebrating a US attack on Iran.

In the video, people were holding flags and signs, and some were chanting messages to Donald Trump. Some people were also stepping on things on the ground, which caught attention.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng