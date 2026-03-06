A Nigerian man currently in Kuwait speaks out amid the US and Iran war after spotting missiles

The young man posted a video showing the moment missiles were being intercepted in the air

His video immediately went viral on social media as people reacted to the viral clip as war continues

A Nigerian man in Kuwait spoke out in fear amid the US and Iran war after seeing several missiles flying in the air and being intercepted, and he posted the video online.

The individual posted a video on his media page showing the moment the missiles were coming down while he spoke out and begged God for help.

US-Iran war: Nigerian man shows missile interception

@user2662437860369 spoke in his native language in the video after sighting the missiles, and as the missiles were coming in, they were being intercepted in the air.

He said in the TikTok video:

"Chineke, omoh see missiles for air. God help somebody for this country o."

As his video trends online, many people who came across it took to the comment section to react.

Reactions as man posts video of missiles

Joe stressed:

"see as the thing dey sweet you 😄😄 if to say na for Naija you see that light for sky you for don enter marathon."

Obaze shots photography added:

"That one Dey shout make we go up 😂😂😂😂 Nigerian eh."

"This na Igbo guys oooo na wa we’re Una Dey so abeg make una come back to naija oooo abeg."

MR SAM said:

"What if you sleep in your room and wake up in heaven?"

Uhunoma shared:

"And light still day oh. War nor day Nigeria no light imagine if war day unko."

Abdul said:

"Advice ur fellow Igbo way no want peace in Nigeria 🇳🇬, this is the effects of war, I believe u r witnessing it."

Adaolisa said:

"Nigeria go think say na netflix oo make nigerian government no create their own make them they do divide and rule,them think say na igbo people be their problem make dem no worry e go be them like film one day."

shedyB noted:

"Na only dis comment make me laugh, Dey guy no insult Igbo. he Said Igbo man don Dead na why he dey pray."

The 3Ts noted:

"My papa don extend his holiday in naija till May.na ds month he is suppose to go back o.when he heard d war news🤣🤣,he said "mo Fe ba yin se re di Ma."

Terrytino shated:

"Iran 🇮🇷 have capabilities but can't do nothing because above them comes Israel fighter jets on its sky. I just hope this war don't Escalate."

Righteousness4God said:

"Dey there dey form Arabic. No be only la e la la. Tell us the meaning na. Oversabi. Dey play."

LoniThaCreator noted:

"You’ll be surprised that’s when light go come Dey…Naija wey be say left don turn right.., right don turn left."

Butterfairy_Cakes said:

"The fact that my sisters husbands Dey this different countries😩 my jnr sister husband Dey Iraq my elder sister husband Dey Saudi Arabia 😂😂 God Abeg ooo."

