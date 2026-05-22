A Master's degree graduate from the University of Ibadan has shared her experience living in the school environment

The lady explained her experience with market traders who tried to take advantage of her because she could not communicate fluently in Yoruba

She noted that she was surprised to find out some things she never thought could happen back home, occurred in Ibadan

A graduate of a Master's degree from the University of Ibadan has shared her experience after completing her postgraduate studies in Oyo State.

The lady, identified as @dahnellah on TikTok, explained that she studied Communication and Language Arts at the institution and finished her programme in March 2026.

A UI graduate who had difficulty speaking Yoruba bags a degree. Photo credit: @dahnellah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She noted that travelling from Abuja to Ibadan for her postgraduate degree was her first time studying very far away from home.

Graduate shares surprises studying in UI

According to the graduate, her lack of fluency in the local Yoruba language made her a prime target for market traders who tried to inflate prices.

She stated that she had to rely on a friend who understood the language well to blast the traders in Yoruba before getting regular market prices.

@dahnellah said:

"Me, coming from a place where I don't really know how to speak the Yoruba language very well—I understand the Yoruba language well to some extent, but I have issues with communicating with people. So, it was in Ibadan I found out that these market people, actually, they will legit scam you of your money."

UI graduate shares school experience

The graduate also expressed shock over the transportation system in the city, recalling an argument she had with a commercial motorcyclist who wanted to pick an extra passenger.

She revealed that she had to pay for two seats on the motorcycle because she could not bring herself to share a bike with a stranger.

@dahnellah added:

"I didn't know that you have—when you are taking a bike in Ibadan, you are going to share this bike with somebody else. Because where I'm from, it's just you. So it was a shocker for me when this particular man said, 'Oh, he wants to pick another person.' So I was like, 'No!' It turned to a serious argument"

Despite her initial challenges with the people she met, she concluded that Ibadan is a chill place, though the university is not for the faint-hearted.

Reactions as UI graduate shares school experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

@HoneyBhee said:

"Congratulations baby ❤️❤️❤️."

@LizEddy Home of Fashion said:

"UI and FUL which is more difficult academically."

@kennyskraftcollection said:

"Two people on bike 😳 ah."

@6ix said:

"Congratulations. 🎉"

Watch the video below:

UI pharmacy graduate shows off rare award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) who studied Pharmacy has taken to her social media page to celebrate her accomplishment.

Source: Legit.ng