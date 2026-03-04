Intensified US and Israeli strikes have escalated the conflict in Iran, impacting regional stability and civilian lives

Casualties have increased, with more than 1,000 people dead in Iran, highlighting the war's devastating human cost

US officials have indicated prolonged military involvement in the crisis, with evolving strategies and unpredictable timelines

Washington, USA - A United States (US) submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, as Washington and Israel intensified their bombardment on Wednesday, March 4, of Iran's security forces and other symbols of power.

As the war expanded yet again, Tehran warned of the destruction of the Middle East's military and economic infrastructure, AP reported on Wednesday afternoon, March 4.

Middle East conflict escalates rapidly

The tempo of the strikes on Iran was so intense that state television announced the mourning ceremony for Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the conflict, would be postponed. Millions attended the funeral of his predecessor Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989.

In addition to striking Tehran on the fifth day of the conflict, Israel hit the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, while Iran fired on Bahrain, Kuwait and Israel. As the conflict spiralled, Turkey said the intergovernmental military alliance NATO's defences intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran before it entered Turkey’s airspace.

The war has killed more than 1,000 people in Iran, more than 50 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials in those countries. It has disrupted the supply of the world’s oil and gas, snarled international shipping, and stranded hundreds of thousands of travellers in the Middle East.

Both sides are unrelenting in their attacks

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said a torpedo from a US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean on Tuesday night, March 3.

Sri Lankan authorities said 32 people were rescued from the ship, which they said had 180 people on board and sank outside Sri Lanka’s territorial waters. The country's navy said it had recovered 87 bodies from the sea.

Israel said it hit buildings associated with Iran's Basij, the all-volunteer force of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard that conducted a bloody crackdown on protesters in January that killed thousands and saw tens of thousands detained in the country.

The Israeli military also said it hit buildings associated with Iran’s internal security command, which has also suppressed demonstrations in the past. It also pounded towns near Beirut.

Israel and the US have said they want to see the Iranian public overthrow the country's theocracy, and strikes against Iran's internal security forces may be aimed at hastening that.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said over the weekend that its forces have decentralised leadership, with units acting largely on their own in accordance with general orders, something that could blunt the effect of attacks on top command and control hubs.

Iranian state television showed the ruins of buildings in the centre of the capital of Tehran, with interviewees saying the attacks damaged their homes. Strikes have also been reported in the holy Shiite seminary city of Qom, targeting a building associated with a clerical panel set to pick Iran’s next supreme leader. Iranian media said it was empty at the time.

State TV has begun calling the conflict the “Ramadan war,” a reference to the holy Muslim fasting month currently taking place. But that term also suggested leaders are trying to prepare the public for a protracted conflict.

Adm. Brad Cooper, the top US military commander in the Middle East, echoed that sentiment, saying: “We’ve just begun.”

Shifting timelines for US operations

During his Pentagon briefing, Hegseth declined to provide a definitive timeline for US involvement in the war, though he suggested it could extend up to eight weeks.

He said:

“You can say four weeks, but it could be six, it could be eight, it could be three. Ultimately, we set the pace and the tempo. The enemy is off balance, and we’re going to keep them off balance.”

Cooper said American forces have damaged Iran’s air defences and taken out ballistic missiles, launchers and drones. Israeli military spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said such damage has led to a decline in launches from Iran.

Still, air raid sirens and explosions could be heard across central and northern Israel on Wednesday, March 4. Israel’s military said Iran launched missiles toward the country, and Hezbollah sent rockets.

Iran has also struck around the region, and air sirens sounded on Wednesday, March 4, across Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet.

At least 1,045 people have been killed in Iran, the country's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs said Wednesday, March 4. 11 people in Israel have been killed. More than 50 people have been killed in Lebanon, according to the Health Ministry. Six US troops have been killed.

A resident of Tehran, who runs a clothing shop, said he didn’t know how to protect himself from the bombing.

The man, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said:

“It is very difficult to decide what to do. If I leave the city, how am I supposed to earn money and survive?”

