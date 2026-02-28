Breaking: FG Issues 5 Warnings Over US-Israel vs Iran War
The Federal Government of Nigeria has said it was monitoring the development in the Middle East following the joint military attack against Iran by Israel and the United States in the region.
According to a statement from Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Nigerians living in Iran and its neighbouring Gulf countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Dubai and others, are to take five precautionary measures.
The Nigerian authority urged its citizens in the affected areas to stay alert and distance themselves from the areas that are considered sensitive or strategic, such as government installations and military bases, which could become targets in further conflicts.
In the advisory, non-essential movement should be limited, while public gatherings or demonstrations should be avoided until there is an improvement in security.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng