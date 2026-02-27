There was relief for Nigerians in January 2026 as dealers reduced cooking gas prices

New data showed that Jigawa, Abia, and Akwa Ibom residents paid the highest refill prices

On the other hand, Bayelsa, Sokoto, and Katsina posted the lowest rates for cooking gas prices

The National Bureau of Statistics has disclosed that Nigerians paid less to refill a 5kg and 12kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas in January 2026.

In its latest price watch report, the bureau stated that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas stood at N5,404.19 in January 2026.

This represents a 0.82% increase compared with N5,360.43 recorded in December 2025.

Jigawa, Abia, and Akwa Ibom residents pay the highest cooking gas refill prices, while Bayelsa, Sokoto, and Katsina post the lowest rates. Photo: freepick

On a year-on-year basis, Janaury 2026 price crashed by 23.25% from N7,040.94 in January 2025.

For a 12.5kg cylinder, the average retail price rose by 0.83% month on month from N13,438.90 in December 2025 to N13,551.01 in January 2026.

Year on year, this reflects a 22.27% drop from N17,432.89 recorded in January 2025.

Breakdown of 5kg cooking gas prices by state

Based on state-level analysis, Jigawa recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder at N5,892.88, followed by Abia at N5,829.17 and Akwa Ibom at N5,789.85.

Conversely, Bayelsa recorded the lowest average price at N4,891.87, followed by Sokoto at N5,008.36 and Katsina at N5,013.80.

Top states with the in highest 5kg refill prices January 2026

Jigawa: N5,892.88

Abia: N5,829.17

Akwa Ibom: N5,789.85

Enugu: N5,785.83

Kaduna: N5,772.70

Delta: N5,763.20

Osun: N5,618.25

Nasarawa: N5,611.96

Ekiti: N5,604.81

Kogi: N5,601.67

Top states with the lowest 5kg refill prices in January 2026

Abia and Akwa Ibom among most expensive states to buy cooking gas Photo: Dutchy

Zonal average prices for 5kg cylinder

South East: N5,501.95

South West: N5,489.73

North Central: N5,427.51

North West: N5,372.68

South South: N5,331.50

North East: N5,319.42

Breakdown of 12.5kg cooking gas prices by state

Top 10 states with the lowest 12kg

Top 10 states with the highest 12kg

Zonal average prices for 12.5kg cylinder

South West: N13,807.65

South East: N13,754.87

South South: N13,453.75

North West: N13,431.71

North Central: N13,640.20

North East: N13,256.87

Marketers expect more price drops

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olatunbosun Oladapo, the immediate past president of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), had predicted that the price of cooking gas across Nigeria would drop in the coming days.

Reports indicate that in Abuja, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is now being sold at N1,090 per kilogram, down from N2,000 just weeks ago.

expressed optimism that the price drop would continue, emphasising the importance of product availability.

