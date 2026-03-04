An old video of Pastor Enoch Adeboye resurfaced online as the Israel-Iran war affected many nations

In the clip, the respected pastor spoke about the risk of World War 3 and urged people to pray against it

His message gained renewed attention as global concerns over conflict and instability continued to rise

An old video of Pastor Enoch Adeboye recently resurfaced online as the ongoing Israel-Iran war affected many countries.

The clip drew attention because of its message about the possibility of a third world war, a topic that has become more relevant in light of current global tensions.

Old Video of Pastor Adeboye Talking About World War 3 Surfaces Amidst Israel-Iran War

Pastor Adeboye’s warning about World War 3

In the video, Pastor Adeboye, a respected Christian leader, shared what he believed was a divine message.

He said:

“I do hear from God once in a while. God told us, at the beginning of the year, that there will be mighty outbreaks of fire. We are to pray so that the third world war will not start this year. We have to pray because world war 3 is still likely to happen. Let’s pray that the the 3 world world war never come to pass. We never hope to experience global war ever again.”

Global concerns over conflict

The resurfacing of the video came at a time when many nations were feeling the impact of the Israel-Iran war.

The pastor’s words about prayer and the need to prevent a global conflict resonated strongly with audiences who were concerned about the spread of violence and instability.

See the Youtube post below:

Why the video matters today

The message highlighted the importance of unity and prayer in times of uncertainty.

As discussions about the possibility of World War 3 gained traction, Pastor Adeboye’s call for peace reminded people of the human cost of war and the collective responsibility to avoid another global conflict.

