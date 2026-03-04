Former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai declined to answer questions from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, citing his constitutional right to remain silent

The former governor described the investigation as politically motivated and insisted he would only respond to allegations in court

His son, Bello El-Rufai, alleged that the anti-graft agency is using his father’s silence against him

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has explained why he declined to answer questions from operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), insisting that the investigation against him is politically motivated.

El-Rufai, who has been in custody since February 16 after honouring an invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was initially granted bail by the anti-graft agency after 48 hours. However, he was subsequently taken into custody by the ICPC.

In two separate written responses addressed to ICPC detectives, the former governor invoked his constitutional right to remain silent, stating that he would only respond to allegations before a competent court of law.

In his statement, El-Rufai confirmed his identity and background, detailing his birthplace in Dandawa, Katsina State, and his upbringing in Kaduna.

He highlighted his academic credentials, including studies at Ahmadu Bello University, as well as further education at Harvard University and the University of London.

He also outlined his public service record, noting that he served as Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises between 1999 and 2003, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory from 2003 to 2007, and two-term governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023.

El-Rufai explains reasons for silence

As reported by Daily Trust, El-Rufai maintained that, on the advice of his lawyer, Ubong Akpan, he chose not to respond to the questions posed by investigators. According to him, after nearly two years of investigations, the ICPC should present its findings before a judicial tribunal rather than subject him to further questioning.

“I have decided to exercise my right to silence. I will respond to any allegations in a court of law only,” he stated, describing the probe as political persecution.

In a follow-up statement dated February 19, 2026, he reiterated his position, stressing that he would reserve his constitutional right to silence regarding all documents and additional questions presented to him outside the courtroom.

Meanwhile, his son, Bello El-Rufai, accused the ICPC of weaponising his father’s silence, suggesting that the anti-corruption agency was using it against him in the ongoing investigation.

The ICPC has yet to issue a fresh public response to El-Rufai’s claims at the time of filing this report.

Kaduna youths stage protest over El-Rufai's arrest

Youth groups in Kaduna State on Wednesday staged coordinated protests across parts of the state over the continued detention of former governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, calling for his immediate release.

The demonstrators, drawn from various communities, converged on key locations within Kaduna metropolis and in parts of Southern Kaduna.

The youths chanted solidarity songs and displayed placards bearing messages such as “Free El-Rufai Now”, “Justice for Our Leader”, and “Kaduna Demands Governance, not Revenge.”

Court takes action on El-Rufai's case

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the hearing of the suit involving the DSS and the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

The secret police had filed a three-count charge against the former governor on the allegation that he was wiretapping the telephone conversation of the NSA.

El-Rufai had, in an interview, claimed that he listened to the television conversation and accused the NSA of ordering his arrest.

ICPC denies El-Rufai bail move

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has reportedly been denied a bail application by the ICPC, as a media aide gave an updated development on the matter.

The legal team of the former governor was said to have applied for bail for the former governor, but the anti-graft agency reportedly did not respond to the letter.

The continued detainment of El-Rufai has continued to raise concerns among the legal team and the family of the former governor.

