Youth groups in Kaduna staged protests demanding the release of former governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai

The demonstration followed the denial of bail after his arrest by the ICPC

Protest leaders warned of further action, including a planned mass rally in Abuja

Youth groups in Kaduna State on Wednesday staged coordinated protests across parts of the state over the continued detention of former governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, calling for his immediate release.

The demonstrators, drawn from various communities, converged on key locations within Kaduna metropolis and in parts of Southern Kaduna.

The youths chanted solidarity songs and displayed placards bearing messages such as “Free El-Rufai Now”, “Justice for Our Leader”, and “Kaduna Demands Governance, not Revenge.”

As reported by Daily Trust, women, youths and adults were seen participating in the rallies.

The protest comes on the heels of the denial of bail to the former governor following his arrest by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

Protesters allege political motive

Addressing supporters during the protest, a leader of the Arewa Youth Movement, Ibrahim Modibbo Sanusi, described El-Rufai’s continued detention as unjust and politically driven.

He said the gathering was meant to express dissatisfaction over what he termed prolonged incarceration.

The group demanded the former governor’s unconditional release, insisting that justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done.

Sanusi warned that if authorities fail to respond to their demands, the youths may intensify their actions within the confines of the law.

He disclosed plans to mobilise a one-million-man march in Abuja should the situation remain unchanged.

Southern Kaduna youths join demonstration

He added that youths in Southern Kaduna also held a peaceful solidarity protest in Kafanchan, headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area, in support of the former governor.

In Kaduna metropolis, protesters gathered around the Western Bypass, a major economic corridor, temporarily slowing traffic.

Security personnel were deployed to monitor the situation and ensure the demonstration did not escalate into violence.

Court takes action on El-Rufai's case

