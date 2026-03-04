Breaking: Court Takes Fresh Action as Malami Dilemma Amid El-Rufai's Detention
The Federal High Court in Abuja has announced the adjournment of the terrorism charges against the immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and his son, Abdulaziz, till March 10, 2026.
The development came after an application by Rotimi Oyedepo, the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, who sought more time to allow the prosecution to properly study the case file.
Oyedepo told the court that the case was recently transferred from the Department of State Services to the Department of Public Prosecutions, which means that he needs to familiarise himself with the facts of the matter.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng