The Federal High Court in Abuja has announced the adjournment of the terrorism charges against the immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and his son, Abdulaziz, till March 10, 2026.

The development came after an application by Rotimi Oyedepo, the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, who sought more time to allow the prosecution to properly study the case file.

Court fixes new date for Abubakar Malami

Oyedepo told the court that the case was recently transferred from the Department of State Services to the Department of Public Prosecutions, which means that he needs to familiarise himself with the facts of the matter.

