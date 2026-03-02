ICPC Litigation Officer, David Efuk, said the commission recovered electronic equipment and sensitive security documents from the Abuja residence of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai

FCT, Abuja - The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has disclosed that it recovered electronic equipment allegedly capable of tapping conversations and sensitive security documents from the Abuja residence of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The commission said the items were retrieved during the execution of a search warrant at El-Rufai’s home in the Asokoro District of the Federal Capital Territory, adding that the operation was conducted in the presence of his wife, Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, and his son, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai.

According to an affidavit filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory by a litigation officer of the commission, David Efuk, the search was carried out on 19 February 2026 at No. 12 Mambila Street, Aso Drive.

ICPC explains basis for detention order

The ICPC confirmed that it obtained a remand order from a Magistrate Court in Bwari, Abuja, granting it permission to detain the former governor for 14 days while investigations continue. The order, the commission said, is due to expire on 5 March 2026.

“In the 19th day of February, 2026, the commission obtained a remand order to keep the applicant in its custody for 14 days,” the affidavit stated.

The agency dismissed claims that El-Rufai was being arbitrarily detained, insisting that his custody followed due legal process and did not amount to a violation of his fundamental rights.

Allegations and recovered items outlined in court filing

In its court processes, the ICPC alleged that the recovered materials included “electronic magnetic equipment allegedly capable of tapping conversations” as well as “sensitive security documents of various security agencies of the government”.

The commission further claimed that El-Rufai had previously admitted on national television to tapping the telephone conversations of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

“He was asked to give consent to enable the commission access the equipment, but he refused,” the affidavit said.

The ICPC also alleged that the former governor declined to cooperate with investigators and chose to remain silent during preliminary questioning.

“The commission has since confronted the applicant with the retrieved documents during its preliminary investigation activities, but the applicant has refused to respond to interviews to date,” it stated.

Corruption claims and missing funds cited

The anti-graft body said El-Rufai has several corruption-related allegations to answer, including questions surrounding foreign currency withdrawals and suspicious financial transactions linked to Kaduna state accounts.

Among the issues listed were the alleged whereabouts of €1.4 million, 180 payments totalling over N2.15 billion from a Consolidated Revenue Account linked to the state’s internally generated revenue, and transfers to undisclosed accounts amounting to more than N428 million.

The commission also told the court that an aide linked to the investigation had allegedly left the country, while another potential witness had written to the agency seeking protection.

El-Rufai alleges persecution, opts for silence

In a statement on oath before the ICPC, El-Rufai denied wrongdoing and described the investigation as politically motivated, citing his membership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“I am a leading member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which I consider the only surviving opposition party in Nigeria, and that is the real reason I am being investigated,” he said.

The former governor added that he would not respond to the allegations outside a court of law.

“Regarding this question and any other questions, I have, on the advice of counsel, decided to exercise my right to silence,” he stated.

The ICPC, however, maintained that it acted on a petition alleging corrupt practices during El-Rufai’s tenure as governor and urged the court to dismiss his fundamental rights suit to allow investigations to continue in the public interest.

