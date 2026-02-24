Breaking: Fresh Alarm as ICPC Denies El-Rufai Bail
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has yet to grant bail to Nasir El-Rufai, eight days after his detention, raising concerns among his legal team and family.
In a statement on Monday, Muyiwa Adekeye, media adviser to El-Rufai, said the former Kaduna governor has remained in custody since he voluntarily reported to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on February 16, 2026, in response to an invitation.
Source: Legit.ng
