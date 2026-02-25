A federal high court in Abuja has shifted the date for the arraignment of the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, to April 23.

Recall that the Department of State Service (DSS) had filed a three-count charge against the former governor over the allegation of an unlawful interception of the telephone conversation of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The Federal High Court postpones the hearing of suit against Nasir El-Rufai

The suit followed the comment made by El-Rufai during a television interview. The court then fixed Wednesday, February 25, for the arraignment of the former governor. However, as the court session commenced on Wednesday, the former governor was absent.

