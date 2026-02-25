Breaking: Court Takes Another Action on El-Rufai's Case as DSS Makes Confession
A federal high court in Abuja has shifted the date for the arraignment of the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, to April 23.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Recall that the Department of State Service (DSS) had filed a three-count charge against the former governor over the allegation of an unlawful interception of the telephone conversation of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.
The suit followed the comment made by El-Rufai during a television interview. The court then fixed Wednesday, February 25, for the arraignment of the former governor. However, as the court session commenced on Wednesday, the former governor was absent.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng