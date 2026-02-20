Former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, would be appearing at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, February 25

The Department of State Service (DSS) is set to arraign the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, over the allegation of cybercrime and the breach of national security on Wednesday, February 25.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court (FHC) announced the date for the arraignment after the chief judge, the , assigned the case to her.

DSS files 3-count charge against El-Rufai

Premium Times reported that on Monday, February 16, the secret police filed a three-count criminal charge against the former governor after his alleged participation in the wiretapping of the telephone line of Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA). The file suit is marked FHC/ABJ/CR/99/2026.

In an interview, the former governor alleged that the NSA ordered his arrest following what he described as a failed move to arrest and detain him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday, February 12.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) also alleged that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) used the Department of State Services (DSS) to carry out the action.

When asked how he knew that the NSA ordered his arrest, the former governor said he and others listened to his conversation. His statement reads:

“He made the call because we listened to their calls. The government thinks that they are the only ones who listen to calls. But we also have our ways.”

Nigerians react as court decides El-Rufai's case

Meanwhile, the news of the former governor's arraignment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Blackmann CEO faulted El-Rufai's comment:

"The Marriage between law and politics is so smooth to that extent that you can't even differentiate between the two of them. Obviously, you will see that the charges are political; you can't deny that he committed an infraction of the law. El Rufai messed himself up."

Tobe hoped El-Rufai would win the case

"I don’t think they have a case here because the burden of proof is on the prosecution (not the accused). The prosecution must prove the allegation beyond a reasonable doubt under the Evidence Act and constitutional fair-hearing principles or else it's hearsay."

Nze Ndi Anambra challenged NSA to testify against El-Rufai in court:

"I want to see Ribadu come to court and testify that his phone was tapped. Nigerians and the international community want to check something."

Diana-Abasi commented:

"I don't want to see his family roaming around Aso villa to beg. Let him enter trial like a big boy, he claimed to be."

