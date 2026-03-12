Ayra Starr has opened up about her experience working with Grammy Award winner Wizkid while granting an interview

The two singers have collaborated and released two songs during their music careers in 2022 and 2025

Fans were impressed with what Ayra Starr said about the music star and sent memos to Davido’s fans

Nigerian singer and Grammy Award nominee Sarah Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, has spoken glowingly about her colleague Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, during an interview.

The two Grammy nominees have worked together in the past. Wizkid featured Ayra Starr on his More Love, Less Ego album, released in 2022. They both performed “2 Sugar”, which became a favorite among music lovers.

In 2025, Ayra Starr featured Wizkid on her single “God Dem” (or “Gimme Dat”), which many fans sang word for word.

While granting the interview, Ayra Starr shared her experience working closely with the music icon. According to her, Wizkid is a living legend. She even asked people present at the interview to clap for the superstar as she spoke.

Ayra Starr shares more about Wizkid

The Year I Turned 21 crooner said that the first time she worked with Wizkid, she was carried away by his fame and aura. She added that she was almost overwhelmed by his presence.

By the second time they worked together, Wizkid was calm, collected, and focused. Ayra Starr noted that the superstar was confident and purposeful in his work. She explained that one important lesson she learned from him is that confidence is not noise.

Fans react to Ayra Starr on Wizkid

Fans of both singers were proud of what Ayra Starr said about Wizkid. Many agreed that Wizkid is not a noise maker. They also sent a message to Davido’s fans, known as 30BGs, emphasising that confidence is not about making noise online.

Some fans added that anyone who truly understands music would recognise Wizkid’s talent and agreed that everything Ayra Starr said about him is true.

Here is the Instagram video of Ayra Starr’s interview below:

Reactions to Ayra Starr's interview about Wizkid

Fans reacted after hearing all Ayrs Starr said about her colleague. They gave her thumbs up over her utterance, and also added their opinion about the two singers. Here are comments below:

@unstopablekeenstorm wrote:

"She's right, and if you are talking about afrobeat without mentioning Wiz first that means you are a hater."

@boidisco shared:

"Everybody go choose Wizkid."

@ ego_amaka01 commented:

"She go still talk about ODG when ODG go give am vs."

@oba3817 said:

"You gat to Love Wiz if you really love good music."

@nyc_chic2292 wrote:

"Confidence is not noise. I hope Bingos are listening."

