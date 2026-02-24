President Bola Tinubu has said that he appointed Tunji Disu as the new Inspector General of Police because of his confidence in the newly appointed police boss.

The president expressed confidence in the "operational depth and leadership" and that his appointment will shape the direction of the police force in the current challenges of the country.

President Bola Tinubu explains why he appointed Tunji Disu as the new IGP

President Tinubu disclosed that he will be convening the Nigeria Police Council anytime soon to formally consider Disu's appointment as a substantive Inspector General of Police before he will be sending his name to the Senate for confirmation.

