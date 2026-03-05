Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a landmark Exit Benefit Scheme granting retiring Federal Civil Servants a gratuity equal to 100 per cent of their annual salary

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a landmark Exit Benefit Scheme that will provide retiring Federal Civil Servants with a gratuity equivalent to 100 per cent of their annual salary.

The scheme, which takes effect from 1 January 2026, is designed to ensure that civil servants with at least 10 years of service retire with dignity and financial stability.

The approval reflects the federal government’s ongoing commitment to improving the welfare architecture of the Civil Service.

Scheme follows technical consultations and inter-ministerial input

According to a statement signed by Eno Olotu, Director of Public Relations in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the scheme was approved following extensive deliberations by an Inter-Ministerial Technical Committee.

The committee collaborated closely with the National Pension Commission, the Budget Office of the Federation, and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to develop a sustainable and effective framework for implementation.

Exit Benefit Scheme enhances pension framework

The Exit Benefit Scheme is a strategic upgrade to the existing Contributory Pension Scheme, providing civil servants in treasury-funded ministries, extra-ministerial departments, and agencies with a more substantial financial safety net at retirement.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening long-term income security for federal employees and boosting confidence in government support for their welfare.

Civil service leadership hails FEC approval

Didi Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, described the approval as a watershed moment for the federal workforce.

She said the decision underscores the Tinubu administration’s recognition of the dedication, sacrifice, and professionalism of Federal Civil Servants.

“This approval is a profound acknowledgement of the invaluable contributions of our Civil Servants who have devoted their productive years to public service and national development. The Exit Benefit Scheme significantly enhances the retirement package of our officers and boosts confidence in the Federal Government’s commitment to their welfare,” Walson-Jack stated.

She added that the initiative aligns with broader reforms aimed at building a more motivated, performance-driven, and people-centred Civil Service. Comprehensive guidelines for implementation will be communicated in due course.

FG reinforces commitment to civil servant welfare

The payment of gratuity comes 22 years after the introduction of the Contributory Pension Scheme, highlighting the Federal Government’s commitment to institutionalising reforms that secure the future of civil servants while promoting improved welfare.

The approval by the FEC marks a major step in the government’s efforts to ensure that officers who have served the nation faithfully are adequately recognised and supported in retirement.

