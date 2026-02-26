Governor Siminalayi Fubara has appointed Dagogo Wokoma as the new secretary to the state government

Fubara's political realignment includes joining the All Progressives Congress amid ongoing political tensions

Dissolution of the state executive council preceded appointments, linked to reconciliation efforts with Fubara's predecessor, Nyesom Wike

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers State governor, has named a new chief of staff (CoS) and secretary to the state government (SSG).

A statement on Thursday, February 26, by Onwuka Nzeshi, the chief press secretary (CPS) to Governor Fubara, announced the appointments of Dagogo Wokoma as the new SSG and Sunny Ewule as CoS.

Siminalayi Fubara appoints a new chief of staff (CoS) and secretary to the state government (SSG) in Rivers State. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Fubara appoints new CoS, SSG

As reported by The Punch, both appointments are with immediate effect, and the appointees will be sworn in by 2 pm on Thursday, February 26, at the executive chamber of the government house in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

The Cable also noted the development.

The new SSG replaces Benibo Anabraba, while the new CoS replaces Edison Ehie.

Legit.ng recalls that on Thursday, February 12, 2026, Governor Fubara dissolved the state executive council (SEC) and relieved all commissioners and special advisers of their appointments with immediate effect, in a dramatic reshuffle of the state’s executive arm.

The announcement reads:

“His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, Governor of Rivers State, has dissolved the State Executive Council.

"His Excellency further expresses his deepest appreciation to the outgoing members of the Executive Council, wishing them the best in their future endeavours.”

Photos of the new appointees can be viewed below via X.

Political observers said the dissolution may be linked to recent efforts to resolve longstanding political tensions between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The reconciliation efforts were reportedly brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with both leaders meeting in Abuja in a bid to bring an end to months of political strife that have affected governance in the oil-rich state.

It was the third time that President Tinubu had intervened in the political crisis involving Fubara and key stakeholders in Rivers State.

APC receives Fubara into party

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has formally received Governor Fubara into its fold, sealing a major political realignment in a state that has been at the centre of prolonged tension and national attention.

The APC delegation, led by the Rivers APC Chairman, Tony Okocha, and the minister of aviation, Festus Keyamo (SAN), visited the governor at Government House in Port Harcourt, where a brief but symbolic reception took place.

Siminalayi Fubara officially joins the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Port Harcourt, with Tony Okocha and Festus Keyamo present for the formal reception. Photo credit: simfubaraksc

Source: Instagram

During the ceremony, Fubara, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), completed the APC’s membership form, endorsed other required documents and received his membership slip and card, marking his official entry into the ruling party.

Read more Rivers State news:

Rivers govt approves 5,000 teaching jobs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Rivers government approved the recruitment of 5,000 teachers to strengthen service delivery in the education sector across the state.

The approval was granted by the Rivers' executive council at its second meeting of 2026, presided over by Governor Fubara, with the deputy governor, Professor Ngozi Nma-Odu, in attendance.

3,000 of the approved teachers will be deployed to basic and primary schools, while 2,000 will be assigned to post-primary institutions.

Source: Legit.ng