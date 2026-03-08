Why El-Rufai May Spend More Months in Detention, Analyst Gives Reason

For El-Rufai, I think the government plan is to keep him engaged, keep him focused on these issues, while the bigger political game is being played.

As an astute politician, I think the APC understands how much problem El-Rufai can cause. Right now, what we are seeing is a political game where the ruling party is keeping El-Rufai engaged.

Right now, he does not have, not only the opportunity, but also he is not in the right frame of mind for politicking right now as he chases his own freedom, and I think that's going to continue, more likely towards the better parts of the election.

