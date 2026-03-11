Nancy Isime has reacted to the untimely passing of socialite Elena Jessica by sharing her thoughts with women

Jessica passed away after developing complications from a botched BBL surgery at a medical facility in Lagos State

In a post on X, Nancy explained why she felt compelled to advise women about BBL, sparking reactions from fans

Nollywood actor Nancy Isime has shared her thoughts with women following the untimely demise of socialite Elena Jessica.

Jessica passed away a few weeks ago after a botched BBL surgery at a medical facility, prompting reactions from many people.

A medical doctor also weighed in on the procedure, noting that it is safer than a C-section or other surgeries.

In response, Isime, in a post on her X page, advised women against undergoing BBL. She emphasised that every body shape is valid, and encouraged people to love their bodies.

Fans react to Nancy Isime’s post

Fans of the actress reacted strongly to her advice. Some argued that she was speaking from personal experience and stressed that only Isime knows her own history before giving such advice.

Others described her as an “old-taker” for sharing the advice. Some even claimed she is a former BBL patient who removed her implants before advising others not to undergo the procedure.

Recall that Nancy Isime lost significant weight a few months ago and shared a gym video online.

Her new look sparked debate among fans, who compared her recent appearance to old photos and speculated that she had removed her BBL.

In her post, Nancy Isime shares the reason for going for weight loss. In the caption of her post, the actress, who built a house for her parent noted that since she made her decision to change her lifestyle, she was not ready to trade it for anything else. She promised herself that it was a forever journey for her.

Here is Nancy Isime’s X post below:

How fans reacted to Nancy Isime's post

Netizens reacted to the X posted by the actress about BBL and women. Here are some of the comments below:

@donmulaa12 shared:

"Na she no wetin her eyes see na why she Dey tell Una not to do bbl if u like take am play oh na u sabi but if anybody die because of bbl make nobody com make us feel sorry for dem abeg."

@esther_unusual reacted:

"Old taker don drop quote, she successfully removed her own."

@chief.pascal stated:

"You fit wan do BBL make the doctor decide give you JBL."

@jesykabee commented:

"Former bbl taker and band!t."

@achalaugo_jess said:

"Experience is the best teacher."

