Public affairs analyst clarifies legal basis for Inspector-General of Police appointments

Amadi dismisses tribal sentiments in response to Acting IGP Olatunji Disu's selection

He explained that the appointment term for the Inspector-General of Police is set at four years according to the Police Act

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Public affairs analyst Anyakweh Miracle Amadi, Esq., said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not bound by the law to appoint the most senior officer by rank and file in the police service as the Inspector-General of Police.

Amadi explained that rhe Constitution nor other enabling Acts, like the Police Act, are silent on the rank from which the appointment shall be made. It only provides "...from among serving members of the Police Force.

He said this dismissed the outcry or tribal sentiments in the appointment of Acting Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

“That clause simply invalidates any outcry or tribal sentiments based on the appointment of the Acting or substantive Inspector General of Police.

“However, as the custom has always been in every Military or paramilitary service, to enable the substantive appointment of the IGP, other senior officers, who are the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGs), had to be retired so as not allow their Junior ranking officer to command them. Hence, the need for the retirement of all the DIGs.”

He also argued that those condemning Disu’s appointment because he will be due for retirement in April have no solid point.

Amadi said that according to the law, the appointment of the Inspector-General of Police shall be for four years.

“I said so because Section 7 (6) of the Police Act, 2020 (as amended). Which provides that “The person appointed to the office of the Inspector-General of Police shall hold office for four years.”

“Also, in line with the above provision, Section 8(a) of the executive bill passed which amended the Police Act, clearly stating that “Any person appointed to the office of Inspector-General of Police shall remain in office until the end of term stipulated in the letter of appointment in line with the provisions of section 7(6) of this Act.

IGP Disu highlights key 6-point agenda

Recall that Nigeria’s new acting Inspector‑General of Police, Tunji Disu, unveiled a six‑point agenda that he says will define his leadership.

He emphasised professionalism, accountability, integrity, modernism, community partnership, and trust as the pillars of his administration.

Disu, widely respected for his experience, steps into the role as the country’s 23rd IGP, pending constitutional confirmation.

Why I appointed Tunji Disu as acting IGP

Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu explained the reason behind the appointment of Disu as the new Inspector General of Police.

According to the president, his confidence in the leadership and operational depth of Disu influenced his decision to make him the IGP.

Tinubu's statement has started generating reactions from some Nigerians, who shared different views about the development.

