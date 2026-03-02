The appointment of Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Rilwan Disu as Nigeria’s 23rd indigenous police chief has continued to generate widespread reactions, with prominent political analyst Chinedu Eze describing the decision as a well-calculated move rooted in merit and experience.

Eze, in a detailed analysis released on Sunday, stated that the endorsement trailing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision reflects confidence in Disu’s professional competence and leadership capacity within security circles and among citizens.

He argued that the appointment represents a reinforcement of meritocracy in the Nigeria Police Force, noting that Disu’s career trajectory spans operational command, intelligence-led policing, international peacekeeping, and administrative leadership.

According to Eze, historical precedents within the Force support the President’s decision, particularly the long-standing tradition that requires senior officers to retire when a junior officer is elevated to the position of Inspector-General.

He traced this practice to 1964 during the tenure of Nigeria’s first indigenous IGP, Louis Edet, adding that several appointments since 1981 have followed the same pattern without controversy.

Eze cited examples, including the appointment of Sunday Adewusi in 1981 and Etim Inyang in 1983, both of whom rose to the position from the rank of Assistant Inspector-General while their seniors stepped aside in line with institutional tradition.

“Out of about 18 IGP appointments since 1981, only a few emerged from the rank of Deputy Inspector-General, yet the culture of orderly succession and voluntary retirement by seniors has remained intact,” he noted.

The analyst maintained that President Tinubu’s familiarity with Disu’s professional record further strengthens the credibility of the appointment, describing the new police chief as an officer whose dedication to duty is unquestionable.

Addressing the controversy surrounding seniority within the Force, Eze referenced comparative career timelines, noting that as of October 21, 2013, both Frank Mba and Tunji Disu held the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police, but Disu ranked significantly higher on the staff list.

He pointed out that Mba’s subsequent accelerated promotions had raised concerns in some quarters, especially as they brought him to parity with Disu despite earlier differences in seniority.

Eze described the current criticism of Disu’s appointment as largely driven by vested interests, warning against attempts to politicise or ethnicise the issue.

“The Presidency is justified in prioritising a proven operational commander, particularly at a time when Nigeria requires coordinated, intelligence-driven policing to address evolving security challenges,” he said.

He further cautioned against what he described as sponsored campaigns aimed at creating division within the Force, stressing that such actions undermine national cohesion and institutional integrity.

“It is regrettable to see efforts to inject tribal sentiments into a professional matter. This does not serve the national interest but rather revives divisive tendencies that should have no place in modern policing,” Eze added.

Highlighting Disu’s credentials, Eze outlined his extensive operational experience, including roles as SARS Commander in multiple states, Divisional Police Officer in Rivers State, Head of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos, and leader of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Abuja.

He also noted Disu’s service as Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, as well as his leadership positions at the Special Protection Unit and the Force Criminal Investigation Department.

According to him, such a background places Disu in a strong position to lead the Nigeria Police Force at a critical time.

“The choice of an officer with such depth in tactical operations and criminal investigations aligns with the urgent need to strengthen internal security. The focus should remain on safeguarding lives and property, rather than amplifying dissent driven by personal interests,” Eze concluded.

