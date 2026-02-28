Native doctor Chidozie Nwangwu sentenced to two years for ritual practices and related offences

Sentence reduced to 11 months due to prior detention and plea bargain with the Anambra State Government

Nwangwu was ordered to publicly denounce rituals and serve as Youth Entrepreneurship Ambassador after imprisonment

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Akwa, Anambra State - Native doctor, Chidozie Nwangwu, popularly known as “Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki”, has been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment,

Justice Jude Obiora of the Anambra State High Court sitting in Awka, sentenced the native doctor for his involvement in ritual practices known as “oke ite” and related offences.

Nwangwu was arraigned alongside two other native doctors, Eke Hit and Onye Eze, over allegations bordering on money rituals, “oke ite” and preparation of charms for criminals, among other offences.

As reported by The Punch, the presiding judge delivered the judgement on Friday, February 27, 2026.

The court had the native doctor’s sentence from a six-year prison term to two years following a plea bargain agreement entered into by the defence and the Anambra State Government.

Justice Obiora explained that the two-year concurrent sentence was further reduced to 11 months as the convict had already spent 13 months in detention under the Agunechemba Security Squad while awaiting trial.

According to the judgement, the court ordered Nwangwu to publicly denounce ritual practices through videos to be posted across all his social media platforms.

The court further ordered the native doctor to serve as a Youth Entrepreneurship Ambassador for the state.

He is also expected to produce videos and reports discouraging youths from engaging in wealth-seeking practices linked to “oke ite” and other rituals.

The court also ordered the demolition of Nwangwu’s controversial shrine, located in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area, and recorded the destruction on video.

“He will become an Ambassador for youth re-orientation. His oba shrine is to be destroyed. He will no longer practise Oke ite and will not administer such charms.

Upon completion of his imprisonment, he will make public statements denouncing Oke Ité and such charm practices.

“He will serve his imprisonment at the Awka Correctional Centre.”

Native doctor arrested for killing pregnant nurse

Recall that the native doctor was arrested for killing a pregnant nurse in Anambra State.

The 26-year-old prime suspect allegedly conspired with gang members to mutilate the nurse's body.

Police emphasize ongoing investigations following the arrest of Nwafor on February 11, 2026.

Native doctor arrested for preparing ‘charms for kidnappers

Legit.ng earlier reported that a celebrity native doctor was arrested for allegedly preparing charms for kidnappers and yahoo boys.

Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki n’Oba was arrested by operatives of the Agunechemba security group on February 8, 2025.

The herbalist could face up to six years in prison, a N20 million fine, or both if found guilty by the court.

Source: Legit.ng